Fiber Laser Emerging as Promising Tool in Medical Laser Systems Market During 2020 - 2030, Valuation to Touch US$ 8.5 Bn by 2030, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In healthcare systems, a bevy of applications of laser technology drive evolution of medical laser systems market. The applications notably include cancer therapy, cardiovascular treatment, dermatology, dentistry, and ophthalmology.

Expanding science behind photonics is fueling strides in the adoption of solid state lasers, and will enable numerous collaborations between medical and research institutes, concede analysts.

The medical laser systems market stood at ~US$ 2 bn in 2019. The medical sector is seeking to utilize the potential of new laser technologies in the diagnosis of COVID-19. Extensive research and development activities will help the market to garner CAGR of CAGR of ~12%, and reach valuation of ~US$ 8.5 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Findings of Medical Laser Systems Market Report

Of the various product types, solid-state lasers held the top share in 2020

Diode laser product segment to witness rapid growth rate, fueled by use in wide range of therapy and surgery applications

Of the various applications, cosmetic/dermatology held the major share in 2019; the demand for minimally invasive surgeries account for the segmental revenues

Among the various end users, hospitals held the top share in 2019; application in surgeries in hospital settings drive uptake

Medical Laser Systems Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Over the past few years, continuous strides have been made by laser technology, and the medical sector has been one of the applications that have remained untouched. Following trends and patients preferences underpin the generation of new revenue streams in the medical laser systems market:

The demand for minimally invasive surgeries has resulted in the commercialization of laser systems in medical sector. Some notable areas are ophthalmology, cosmetic/dermatology, and dentistry.

Dramatic rise in the incidence of cancer in rapidly aging populations has spurred the use of medical laser systems. Apart from this, medical laser system are used in general surgeries

Standard guidelines pertaining to production of medical laser systems are benefitting end-use applications

In various regional markets, medical laser systems at the hands of experienced dermatologists have been proven to be safe and effective cosmetic process. This aspect has motivated numerous key regional regulatory agencies to be more receptive to new approvals.

Rise in demand for dental surgeries is also a huge source of revenue streams for manufacturers in the medical laser systems market.

Medical Laser Systems Market: Regional Assessment

Of all, North America has been promising region in global medical laser systems market. The medical industry has been early adopters of technological advances in lasers, and this is evident from the substantial pace of adoption for cardiovascular diseases, cosmetic, cancer therapy, and orthopedic surgeries. The U.S. has witnessed a rapid rise in cosmetic surgeries, where medical laser systems have been key to better clinical outcomes. Such factors ensure that in coming years, the growth of the North America market will be promising.

Meanwhile, proliferating demand for laser-based cosmetic surgeries in parts of Asia Pacific, particularly Southeast Asia, has been key to promising revenues in the medical laser systems market.

Medical Laser Systems Market: Key Impediments

The recent COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns has critically dampened the demand for medical laser systems. Both in hospital setting and other clinical settings, patients undergoing laser surgeries has dipped rapidly in recent months. On the other hand, the same novel coronavirus is proving to be a promising avenue for large revenue generation. The demand for COVID-19 diagnostics is attracting research and development initiatives in this direction, thus expanding the horizon of the medical laser systems market.

Global Medical Laser Systems Market: Segmentation

Medical Laser Systems Market, by Product Type

Gas Lasers



CO2 Lasers





Argon Lasers





Excimer lasers





Others



Solid-state Lasers



Nd: YAG





Ho: YAG





Er: YAG



Dye Lasers



Fiber Lasers



Diode Lasers



Femtosecond Lasers



Others

Medical Laser Systems Market, by Application

Ophthalmology



Cosmetic/Dermatology



Dentistry



Cancer Therapy



Cardiovascular



Others

Medical Laser Systems Market, by End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Specialized Clinics

Medical Laser Systems Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

