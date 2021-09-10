Fiber Laser Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19|Demand For Additive Manufacturing to Boost the Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Market Trends

The increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers and surging demand for enhanced productivity are some of the key market drivers. In addition, market trends including the growing use of fiber lasers in thin-sheet and micro-cutting applications and increasing demand for nanosecond pulsed fiber lasers will influence the market positively. However, factors such as regulatory challenges and dependency on limited suppliers will challenge the market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The fiber laser market report is segmented by application (material processing, advanced application, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period with China, India, Japan, and South Korea emerging as the key revenue-generating economies of the region.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Amonics Ltd.

Coherent Inc.

FANUC Corp.

IPG Photonics Corp.

To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Semiconductor Laser Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Laser Cutting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

