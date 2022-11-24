Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fiber laser market size is projected to grow by USD 8780.64 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 30%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027

Global Fiber Laser Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global fiber laser market as a part of the electronic equipment and instruments market, which covers manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The global electronic equipment and instruments market is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Technavio calculates the global electronic equipment and instruments market size by considering the revenue generated from sales of the associated information communication and technology and electronics products, equipment, and components.

Global Fiber Laser Market - Five Forces

The global fiber laser market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Fiber Laser Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Fiber Laser Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application and region.

The material processing segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Material processing includes cutting, welding, engraving, and marking applications for different materials. The material processing segment has been further segmented into high power, marking, fine processing, and micro-processing. High-power applications, which include cutting and welding applications, are the main contributors to the material processing segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global fiber laser market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fiber laser market.

North America held 30% of the global fiber laser market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period owing to factors such as the presence of major aerospace and defense firms, including Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Temporal Defense Systems, and Raytheon. These firms are investing in different technologies to develop new types of weapons and defense systems.

Global Fiber Laser Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers is a key factor driving the global fiber laser market growth.

The demand for high-powered lasers has increased, as they are used in various applications such as non-destructive testing in several industries, including aeronautical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, forensic engineering, mechanical engineering, medicine, petroleum engineering, and systems engineering.

Therefore, the market will observe an increase in the demand for high-powered pulsed fiber lasers, which, in turn, will result in the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The growth of the three-dimensional (3D) printing market is a key trend in the global fiber laser market.

3D printing is used in several industries, such as aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and several others, for manufacturing highly complex structures.

In many metal-based 3D printers, multiple laser sources, such as fiber lasers, are used to fuse the metallic powder.

The increase in demand for 3D printing will drive the demand for fiber lasers.

Such factors will support the growth of the global fiber laser market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The dependence on a limited number of suppliers is a major challenge to the global fiber laser market growth.

Fiber laser manufacturers rely on third-party vendors for the supply of components integrated into laser systems. However, due to the limited number of suppliers, vendors are facing a shortage in raw material supply.

Moreover, uncertain global economic conditions lead to fluctuation in the prices of commodities and currency values, thereby affecting suppliers and manufacturers.

Such factors will impede the growth of the global fiber laser market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this fiber laser market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fiber laser market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fiber laser market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fiber laser market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fiber laser market vendors

The laser processing market size is projected to grow by USD 2.45 billion with a CAGR of 8.41% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (gas, solid-state, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

size is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 8.41% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (gas, solid-state, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The laser sensor market size is projected to grow by USD 544.19 million with a CAGR of 15.75% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (industrial, aerospace defense, and automotive) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8780.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors Amonics Ltd, Apollo Instruments Inc., Calmar Laser Inc., Coherent Corp., CY Laser Srl, FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hypertherm Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, LNA Laser Technology, Lumentum Holdings Inc., LUMIBIRD SA, MACSA ID SA, MKS Instruments Inc, NKT AS, OMRON Corp., TOPTICA Photonics AG, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

