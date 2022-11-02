Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fiber Laser Market share is expected to increase by USD 8780.64 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.05% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Fiber Laser Market is estimated at 10.05% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-MODERATE during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027

Find Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria Prepared Exclusively by Technavio Research Analysts

One of the core components of customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Moreover, this report also provides impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ), which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

expected to range between from Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Fiber Laser market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

The Fiber Laser Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

Amonics Ltd

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Coherent Corp.

CY Laser Srl

FANUC Corp.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hypertherm Inc.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Jenoptik AG

LNA Laser Technology

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

LUMIBIRD SA

MACSA ID SA

MKS Instruments Inc

NKT AS

OMRON Corp.

TOPTICA Photonics AG

TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of Fiber Laser Industry Segment

The market is segmented by Application (Material Processing, Advanced Applications, Healthcare, and Others) and Product Type (Continuous Wave Fiber Laser and Pulsed Fiber Laser).

and By Application - The material processing segment shows a gradual increase during 2023-2027.

The shows a gradual increase during Material processing includes welding, cutting, engraving, and marking applications for different materials.

The segment has been further segmented into marking, high power, fine processing, and micro-processing.

Increasing Demand for High-powered Fiber Lasers is Notably Driving the Fiber Laser Market Growth

The growing number of applications that use fiber lasers has led to a shift to high-powered lasers. These lasers are used for several industrial applications, which is driving the growth of the market. For instance, high-powered fiber lasers are used for the non-destructive testing of materials. Some of the major industries where non-destructive testing is used include civil engineering, aeronautical engineering, forensic engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, petroleum engineering, medicine, and systems engineering. Therefore, the market will observe an increase in the demand for high-powered pulsed fiber lasers for the above applications.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Fiber Laser Industry

The market is segmented by Geography into North America (The US and Canada ), Europe (The UK, Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China and India ), and the Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , South Africa , and Rest of the Middle East & Africa ).

North America is projected to contribute 30% of market growth by 2027. The presence of major aerospace and defense firms in the US, such as BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Temporal Defense Systems, and Raytheon, is driving the market growth in the region. These firms are investing in various technologies to develop new types of weapons and defense systems.

is projected to contribute 30% of market growth by 2027. The presence of major aerospace and defense firms in the US, such as BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Temporal Defense Systems, and Raytheon, is driving the market growth in the region. These firms are investing in various technologies to develop new types of weapons and defense systems. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a reduction in the demand for fiber lasers in North America . However, the easing of lockdown restrictions and mass vaccination drives conducted across the region helped the market to gain momentum in the second half of 2020. Thus, the demand for fiber lasers rose in the second half of 2020.

Fiber Laser Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8780.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amonics Ltd, Apollo Instruments Inc., Calmar Laser Inc., Coherent Corp., CY Laser Srl, FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hypertherm Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, LNA Laser Technology, Lumentum Holdings Inc., LUMIBIRD SA, MACSA ID SA, MKS Instruments Inc, NKT AS, OMRON Corp., TOPTICA Photonics AG, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Material processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Material processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Material processing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Material processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Material processing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Advanced applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Advanced applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Advanced applications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Advanced applications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Advanced applications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Continuous wave fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Continuous wave fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Continuous wave fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Continuous wave fiber laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Continuous wave fiber laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pulsed fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Pulsed fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Pulsed fiber laser - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Pulsed fiber laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Pulsed fiber laser - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amonics Ltd

Exhibit 111: Amonics Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amonics Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Amonics Ltd - Key offerings

11.4 Apollo Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 114: Apollo Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Apollo Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Apollo Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Calmar Laser Inc.

Exhibit 117: Calmar Laser Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Calmar Laser Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Calmar Laser Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Coherent Corp.

Exhibit 120: Coherent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Coherent Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Coherent Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Coherent Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Coherent Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 CY Laser Srl

Exhibit 125: CY Laser Srl - Overview



Exhibit 126: CY Laser Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: CY Laser Srl - Key offerings

11.8 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 128: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: FANUC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Hypertherm Inc.

Exhibit 135: Hypertherm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hypertherm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hypertherm Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 IPG Photonics Corp.

Exhibit 138: IPG Photonics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: IPG Photonics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: IPG Photonics Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Jenoptik AG

Exhibit 141: Jenoptik AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Jenoptik AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Jenoptik AG - Key news



Exhibit 144: Jenoptik AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Jenoptik AG - Segment focus

11.13 MACSA ID SA

Exhibit 146: MACSA ID SA - Overview



Exhibit 147: MACSA ID SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: MACSA ID SA - Key offerings

11.14 MKS Instruments Inc

Exhibit 149: MKS Instruments Inc - Overview



Exhibit 150: MKS Instruments Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: MKS Instruments Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: MKS Instruments Inc - Segment focus

11.15 NKT AS

Exhibit 153: NKT AS - Overview



Exhibit 154: NKT AS - Business segments



Exhibit 155: NKT AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: NKT AS - Segment focus

11.16 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 157: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

11.17 TRUMPF SE Co. KG

Exhibit 162: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 163: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: TRUMPF SE Co. KG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

