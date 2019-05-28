Fiberglass Fabric Market Worth $14.93 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiberglass fabric market size is expected to reach USD 14.93 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising penetration of the product in the electronics industry for manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCB) is expected to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The E-glass segment accounted for over 80.0% of the revenue share in 2017 on account of superior physical and mechanical properties such as high strength and stiffness and high temperature, flame and heat resistance

The nonwoven fiberglass fabrics segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025 owing to its advantages over woven such as increased impact resistance, thermal insulation, and liquid repelling ability

The application of fiberglass fabric in the construction industry accounted for 25.8% of the revenue share in 2017 on account of its increasing demand in the construction industry to mask cracks and improve integrity of walls and ceiling

Fiberglass fabric in wind energy application is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to its electrical insulation and lightweight characteristics, which aids in improving efficiency of wind turbines and their energy output

The industry in Central & South America is expected to register a growth of 7.3% owing to rising demand for the product in application industries including automotive, aerospace & defense, and electrical & electronics

Major players in the industry focus on research & development activities to identify new market opportunities and product development on the basis of requirements from the application industries

Read 180 page research report with TOC on "Fiberglass Fabric Market Size By Application (Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Wind Energy, Aerospace), By Product (E-glass, S-glass), By Fabric Type (Nonwoven, Woven), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fiberglass-fabric-market

Fiberglass wind turbine blades are constructed using stranded E-glass and S-glass fabrics stitched together and impregnated with vinyl ester, polyester, or epoxy matrix. These composites offer high strength for manufacturing lightweight and efficient rotor blades for large wind turbines maintaining cost efficiency.

The product offer superior properties such as high electric insulation, tensile strength, and corrosion and chemical resistance. Increasing R&D to improve product performance, wrapping, weaving, cleaning, and finishing to offer different weave patterns suitable for industry-specific applications are poised to work in favor of the market.

The glass fiber production technology and unique post-processing systems have a significant impact on quality of manufactured fiberglass fabric. Innovation and development of new technologies to obtain superior product quality for high-tech aerospace & defense and electronics industry applications have tremendous impact on competitive environment.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fiberglass fabrics market on the basis of product, fabric type, application and region:

Fiberglass Fabric Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

E-Glass



S-Glass



Others

Fiberglass Fabric Fabric Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Woven



Nonwoven

Fiberglass Fabric Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Aerospace & Defense



Construction



Electrical & Electronics



Marine



Transportation



Wind Energy



Others

Fiberglass Fabric Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina





Middle East & Africa

&



South Africa

