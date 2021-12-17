Fiberglass Market Size to increase by USD 3.85 Billion| Market Research Insights highlight the Increased use of Fiberglass in the Construction Sector as Key Driver | Technavio

View Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The fiberglass market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors are increasing their focus on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. For this, the market players are engaging in strategic partnerships and acquiring promising start-ups, while, strengthening their market presence and foothold.

For instance, In November 2021, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA acquired a minority stake in Livspace, a digital company focused on the growing residential markets in India and South-East Asia. In addition, In September 2021, they also completed its acquisition of the French company Panofrance, a specialist distributor of timber and panels for the construction and furnishing industries. Furthermore, In October 2021, PPG Industries Inc. partnered with Bradford Science Festival for the second consecutive year.

Some of the other key market players covered in this report include:

Braj Binani Group

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Fibre Glast Developments Corp.

Glassfibre and Allied Industries

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Phelps Industrial Products LLC

PPG Industries Inc.

Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Increased Use of Fiberglass in the Construction Sector.

The report identifies the increased use of fiberglass in the construction sector as one of the prominent drivers likely to drive the fiberglass market growth. Developed construction markets across the world, such as those in the US, the UK, Spain, and Germany, are working to enhance the quality of the existing residential units, while in developing economies (such as Asian and African nations), the construction market is focusing on the development of new affordable housing units. As investments in residential real estate increase, a concomitant demand is generated for the fiberglass market.

Low Adoption in Developing Countries.

The penetration of fiberglass is low in developing regions due to the high fixed costs involved. Customers in developing countries have lower disposable incomes and prefer to spend on necessities. Most customers in APAC and MEA are price-sensitive and will opt for low-cost glass that can serve basic requirements. Furthermore, Most end-users do not have sufficient knowledge about the energy cost savings associated with using glass curtain walls and are considered a luxury item. Hence, the low adoption of fiberglass in developing countries can have a negative impact on market growth.

Fiberglass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Braj Binani Group, China Jushi Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Fibre Glast Developments Corp., Glassfibre and Allied Industries, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Phelps Industrial Products LLC, PPG Industries Inc., and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

