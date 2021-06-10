FiberinMotion® Train-To-Ground Solution Chosen to Connect the First Driverless Transit Line In Bangkok, Thailand

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), a leading global provider of wireless broadband solutions, today announced that Krungthep Thanakom, on behalf of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in Thailand, has approved RADWIN's FiberinMotion® wireless mobility solution for the Bangkok Gold Line.

RADWIN's train-to-ground solution provides critical broadband connectivity that ensures service continuity at high speeds and in challenging environments to best support the Gold Line Real-Time CCTV and PA systems.

The Gold Line in Bangkok is the first, fully automated, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system. Network design, installation and integration for the complete communication system was provided by AMR Asia Public Company Limited. AMR Asia specializes in communication, computing, networking, and IT solutions for railway applications. AMR Asia's communication system is used on the wayside and onboard Bombardier Transportation's (part of the Alstom Group), INNOVIA APM, an automated people mover.

"We selected FiberinMotion® for our train-to-ground system based on RADWIN's expertise in deploying wireless transportation networks, as well as the company's fast and professional response", said Marut Siriko, Managing Director at AMR Asia Public Company Limited. "Utilizing unique synchronization technology, FiberinMotion operates in high interference environments to guarantee dedicated bandwidth and high throughput per train."

The first phase of the project connects Krung Thonburi to Khlong San. The Gold Line is planned to reach Prajadhipok Road and to connect with the Purple Line during the second phase of deployment.

About RADWIN's Transportation Solutions:

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing-fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies and complying with some of the strictest railway communication standards, RADWIN's offering enables full automation of diverse transportation applications. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

About AMR Asia:

AMR Asia offers support and collaboration with premier manufacturers and systems providers. Through its partnering philosophy, customers, prime-contractors, and sub-contractors all work together at a nominal level throughout the process (from initial design to eventual decommissioning).

