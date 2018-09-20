FIBO, World's Largest Fitness, Health & Wellness Event, To Make US Debut

With something for everyone, the four-day event will feature heart-pumping fitness demos and classes, hands-on technology and equipment exhibits, nutrition and apparel, education sessions, and instructor certification and trainings from industry juggernauts Zumba®, Spartan, American Council on Exercise (ACE), Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) and National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM).

"It's rare to find an event that pulls together every corner of the health and wellness category as seamlessly as FIBO," says Petra Robinson, Trade Show and Fitness Industry Adviser at Zumba® and former AFAA Vice President. "In the almost three decades since I attended my first FIBO event, I've found it to be a dynamic display of what's shaping the industry and a crucial tool for business expansion."

Exhibitors will unveil innovations spanning cardio and strength (Aktiv Solutions, Helix, Keiser, Torque Fitness, Ziva), EMS and vibration technology (miha bodytec, Power Plate®, XBody) group and aqua fitness (Piloxing, POUND, SoulBody), health and wellness products (InBody, NormaTec), nutrition (Dymatize), financing (ABC Financial) and wearables (Myzone).

"FIBO has proven to be the premier platform for the global fitness industry to gather, learn and grow," says Hervé Sedky, President, Americas of FIBO producer Reed Exhibitions. "Now is the time to bring the power and international presence of FIBO to the US: the single largest health and fitness market in the world."

The event will open with a two-day FIBO American Health + Fitness Forum (AHFF). The forum invites business owners, managers and experts from the health and fitness sector to interact with global thinkers and leaders on topics such as sales, marketing, customer relations, technology, retention, human resources and overall operator excellence.

The Women in Fitness Association (WIFA) will also collaborate with FIBO to host a forum, in which industry professionals can discuss and uncover issues, initiatives, and opportunities for women to rise to their fullest potential.

The FIBO FitPass unlocks unlimited access to daily workouts, workshops and lectures for fitness professionals and enthusiasts alike. Every FIBO ticket includes fitness demonstrations, celebrity meet and greets, competitions, and unique special events and activations.

