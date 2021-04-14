FIBRA Prologis Announces Certificate Holders Meeting

MEXICO CITY, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced it will host its annual certificate holders meeting Monday, April 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. CT.

The meeting agenda includes the following:

i) Proposal, discussion, and, if applicable, ratification of the appointment of the Independent Members primary and/or alternates of the Technical Committee and, if applicable, certification and confirmation of their independent nature in accordance with Section 4.3 item (a) (iii) and section 5.2 item (b) (ii) of the Trust Agreement.

ii) Proposal, discussion, and if applicable, approval of the compensation for the Independent Members primary or alternates of the Technical Committee, in accordance with section 5.3 of the Trust Agreement.

iii) Proposal, discussion, and if applicable, approval of the Annual Audited Financial Statements for December 31, 2020, in accordance with the terms established in section 4.3 item (a) (i) of the Trust Agreement.

iv) Proposal, discussion, and if applicable, approval of the Annual Report for December 31, 2020, in accordance with the terms established in section 4.3 item (a) (ii) of the Trust Agreement.

v) Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval to increase (i) the maximum issuance amount under the recurring issuer program authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission (the "CNBV") through the official letter identified with the number 153/11724/2019, dated May 24, 2019 (as the "Program" has been updated from time to time), (ii) increase the maximum amount for issuance of long-term trust stock certificates (" Cebures ") under the Program, and (iii) increase the total amount of real estate trust securities certificates (" CBFIs ") to be issued under the Program.

vi) Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval to (i) use CBFIs currently registered in the National Securities Registry and previously approved by the Holders Assembly on February 20, 2020 for the Program, in order to carry out Additional issues of CBFIs through public or private offerings, within or outside of Mexico, within or outside the Program, in accordance with Clause 3.2 of the Trust Agreement and authorize the Manager to decide the destination of the proceeds of said additional issues , and (ii) authorize the Manager to determine the terms and conditions of said additional issues, including, without limitation, determining whether in a private offering the Holders of CBFIs will have a preferential right and, where appropriate, the allocation mechanism. of the CBFIs of the additional issues among the existing Holders of CBFIs.

vii) Proposal, discussion and, if applicable, approval to instruct the Trustee and the Common Representative, to the extent that each corresponds, to carry out the necessary and / or convenient acts to comply with the resolutions adopted in relation to points V and VI of the Agenda including, without limitation, carrying out any update of the Program, as well as of the Cebures registry and, if applicable or required by the CNBV and any other competent authority, of the CBFIs in the National Registry of Securities ("RNV"), and celebrate all the documents and carry out all the procedures, publications and press releases that are necessary and / or convenient, as instructed and / or requested by the Manager.

viii) Appointment of Special Delegates to fulfill the resolutions made during the Meeting.

Holders that intend to attend the Holders Meeting shall submit to the offices of the Common Representative at Av. Paseo de la Reforma No. 284 piso 9, Col. Juárez, C.P. 06600, Mexico City, Mexico, to the attention of Jose Roberto Flores Coutiño, Rebeca Eríves Sepúlveda y/o Martha Corona Benavides, from 11:00 to 15:00 hours, from Monday to Friday, no later than the business day prior to the date of such Holders Meeting: (i) the deposit certificate issued by S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., (ii) if applicable, the list that for such purposes is issued by the corresponding custodian, and (iii) if applicable, the proxy letter duly signed before two witnesses, or the power of attorney for representation at the Holders Meeting granted under applicable law. When delivering the documentation referred to in this paragraph, the Common Representative will provide the Holders of the Certificates with the necessary information regarding the telephone and/or digital platform which will be used for the Meeting. The Holders are free to contact the Common Representative, either via email ([email protected]) or by telephone (+(5255) 5231-0141) with any questions related to the scope of the agenda.

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the FIBRA Prologis website at www.fibraprologis.com.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

