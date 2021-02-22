Fibre Channel Industry Association Elects 2021 Board of Directors as Fibre Channel Remains the Network Protocol of Choice for Datacenter Storage

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on maintaining Fibre Channel's position in the industry as the network protocol of choice for datacenter storage, the Fibre Channel Industry Association (FCIA) today announced its 2021 Board of Directors. The board serves in advisory and fiduciary roles for the sole purpose of marketing Fibre Channel technology. In the most recent edition of its annual Solutions Guide, FCIA reports a resurgence of interest in Fibre Channel, first experienced a few years ago, accelerated by companies repatriating their cloud storage back on premise and migrating to hybrid cloud solutions using Fibre Channel.

"Millions of ports of Fibre Channel are currently deployed by thousands of customers in their data centers around the world," said Chris Lyon, president, FCIA. "All indications are this trend will continue due to both the massive growth of structured data and the increased focus on security and data governance. We are grateful for the leadership of the talented group of FCIA board directors as we usher in the transition to the next level of storage network speeds with products capable of 64GFC in Gen 7 Fibre Channel."

The 2021 FCIA Board of Directors includes four officers and four directors, hailing from a diverse set of technology industry leaders:

FCIA Officers:

President: Chris Lyon , Amphenol ICC

, Amphenol ICC Treasurer: Craig Carlson , Marvell Semiconductor

, Marvell Semiconductor Secretary and Education Chair: David J. Rodgers , Teledyne LeCroy

Directors:

Marketing Chair: Rupin Mohan , Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Patty Driever , Distinguished Engineer, IBM Corporation

, Distinguished Engineer, IBM Corporation Kiran Ranabhor , Product Management, Cisco

, Product Management, Cisco Martin Skagen , VP of Technology & Architecture, Broadcom Inc.

, VP of Technology & Architecture, Broadcom Inc. Steven Wilson , T11 Chair (Non-Voting)

"IT organizations are discovering that Fibre Channel storage solutions are still the centerpiece in a balanced data center storage design, because they provide the security, reliability and performance for their organization's most premium data," said Scott Sinclair, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "There's also clear indications that the industry has coalesced around NVMe over Fibre Channel solutions with all of the component and fabric suppliers and most of the major array vendors now offering production NVMe over FC options."

The year 2021 also marks two significant milestones regarding the leadership of FCIA. Mike Fitzpatrick received a Lifetime achievement award and Mark Jones was bestowed the status of President Emeritus.

Fitzpatrick founded, and led the Fibre Channel Loop Community (FCLC) in 1995 that marketed Fibre Channel Technology to the world helping to create a $9B Industry. In 1999, he led the merger of the FCLC with the Fibre Channel Association (FCA) to form the Fibre Channel Industry Association (FCIA).

"A real visionary, Mike really was the one who started it all," said Lyon. "He drove the setting of the profiles and standards that built the Fibre Channel industry into what it is today."

Since 2009, Jones has served as the President of the FCIA has worked in enterprise computing industry for over 35 years. He remains instrumental in driving strategic engineering, product development and market adoption of Fibre Channel technology.

"Mark has been one of the primary voices of the Fibre Channel industry and a guiding influence of the FCIA," said Rupin Mohan, FCIA Board Member and Marketing Committee Chair. "We look forward to his continued contributions in communicating the benefits of Fibre Channel to the marketplace."

The Fibre Channel industry continues to progress and technical developments are shaping the future of the storage industry. To learn more, watch free FCIA webcasts including the next one scheduled for February 24, 10:00 a.m. PST live, or after on demand, titled: "Got Fibre Channel Questions? Come Get Answers." Scott Sinclair, Enterprise Strategy Group; Marcus Thordal, Broadcom; Craig Carlson, Marvell; Kiran Ranabhor, Cisco will all be on hand to lend their deep expertise. Register today here.

SOURCE Fibre Channel Industry Association