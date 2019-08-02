Fibrenew Celebrates Sponsorship of Pioneering Female Pro FMX Rider Kassie Boone

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kassie Boone is one of only two women in the world who jumps 75 feet on a bike and performs Superman feet grabs, heel clickers and switchblades.

She is a pioneering freestyle motocross (FMX) rider, touring this world with Monster Jam. And since she's been competing for the last decade and a half, the now-29-year-old has had a longstanding sponsor: Fibrenew, the franchise her father Blair Boone runs in her hometown of London, Ontario.

Fibrenew is marking the 15th year of its London-franchise sponsoring this celebrated female rider, someone who is breaking boundaries in her sport and empowering women around the world to follow their dreams.

"When Kassie was five, she turned to me and said she wanted to ride professionally when she grew up," Blair Boone said. "It is something I had done since I was a kid and had introduced to my children at an early age. Encouraging her to follow her passion, riding became a weekend sport for us. I would take her older brother and her to events — it was a family thing. She just caught on and loved it."

In the earlier days of his Fibrenew leather, plastic and vinyl restoration repair franchise, Blair started using his Fibrenew trailer to haul Kassie's bikes for weekend shows she competed in as a teenager. He would "dig into his pockets" since the beginning of launching his business to drum up the funds to buy her the right bikes and equipment and sponsor her events.

"My dad has played a huge role in supporting me," Kassie said. "He was always working hard and doing everything he could to get us on bikes. He always let us do it how we wanted to, which I especially appreciated. His encouragement and the support of Fibrenew franchise helped pave the way for where I am today."

Fibrenew, founded in 1985, prides itself on being a flexible model that provides franchise owners the tools they need to grow their territory while offering them a business opportunity that helps them build a legacy and support their families. Blair Boone's franchise has done just that.

"We're so impressed with Blair and the support he gives to his incredibly talented and amazing daughter Kassie," said Michael Wilson, CEO of Fibrenew. "Blair embodies all that makes our franchise family so great — our owners are dedicated people serving their communities and also the ones they love."

