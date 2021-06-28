Fibrenew Now Launched in Saudi Arabia

This international expansion comes on the heels of a successful first half of the year adding 20 new franchise partners so far in 2021 across numerous U.S. states. Between the rising home service sector and the $841.5 billion global repair and maintenance market, the brand is well-positioned to help consumers and businesses save time and money wherever possible. It's a naturally eco-friendly franchise model, as the service offering provides an alternative to replacement, restores and conserves goods.

"Our global franchise owners are experiencing incredible demand as the economy reopens. Because what we repair can be found within homes, restaurants, offices, furniture stores, auto dealerships, RV centers, marinas and aviation, the demand is coming from everywhere," said Jesse Johnstone, president of Fibrenew. "With so many revenue streams across many markets along with a high demand for our services, we are poised for very strong growth in the foreseeable future."

Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar franchise opportunities, franchisees are not stuck behind a desk, counter or set hours. The mobile concept allows franchisees to go directly to where the work is for all leather, plastic and vinyl repair needs.

View this day-in-the-life video from franchise owner Mark Chasteen in Smyrna, Tenn. to get an idea of the on-the-go franchise opportunity.

"We continue to attract business owners from all walks of life because of the flexibility franchise owners have to create their own schedule and see the instant satisfaction from cliental on the end results. Our attention to detail, products and processes are incomparable." said Johnstone. "In addition, we at the head office are available to help with any technician related questions, customer service and manage each of the owner's individualized webpages to better market themselves."

When one joins the Fibrenew network, they are equipped with first-rate hands-on training, in-house technology for operations, ongoing workshops and annual seminars. The three-phase initial training ensures each owner is equipped with the skills, knowledge and confidence to effectively use the best-in-class proprietary products.

In addition to the supportive culture, the exclusive territory rights ensure there's no internal competition. Rather, the franchisees band together and help one another during training and beyond; some even split the cost of hiring an administrative assistance to help with scheduling and handling inbound leads.

About Fibrenew

Fibrenew is a leading mobile service franchise that specializes in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery. With a rich history that dates back to 1985, Fibrenew manufactures a highly-specialized proprietary product line and has pioneered the repair techniques and exclusive color matching technology used by its technicians every day. With 260+ franchise locations and 320+ technicians across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Chile, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia, the company's eco-friendly restoration services save customers time and money by offering an alternative to replacing their damaged couches and chairs, car and marine components, commercial furniture and more. For more information about Fibrenew franchise opportunities, visit https://www.fibrenew.com/franchising/

Media Contact:

