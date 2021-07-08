Fibrenew Shares Vehicle Summer Maintenance Do's and Don'ts Checklist

BLACK DIAMOND, AB, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer in full swing, an influx of road trips, car shows and day trips to the beach are in order. With multiple people, and even pets, going in and out of the car, there is possibility of wear and tear within the vehicle. Fibrenew – the mobile leather, vinyl, plastic, fabric and upholstery repair service franchise, provides maintenance tips, and the dos and don'ts for vehicle interior.

With 260+ franchise locations and 320+ technicians spanning across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Chile, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand, the mobile franchise is an essential business that offers an alternative repair solution rather than a full-cost replacement. Jesse Johnstone, President of Fibrenew, states, "Cleaning and protecting the interior of your vehicle is important. As soon as there are rips or tears, it's important to call the pros in to prevent further damage. In doing this, you are prolonging the life of your piece and avoiding repurchasing anything new."

Fibrenew's Six Car Care Tips to Protect Vehicles:

Avoid Baby Wipes & Olive Oil on Leather: For car, truck and van maintenance, do not use baby wipes or olive oil to clean and 'condition' leather. That's the equivalent of using water to put out a grease fire - it has an adverse effect. Oil Stain Removal Tips for Car Fabric – You can prevent oil damage by cleaning and protecting your car seats 6-8 times a year. Additionally, never treat your leather with olive oil, petroleum or any other type of oil. When getting rid of oil damage, you can rub the area with a soft leather cleaner or hire a professional depending on the extent of the damage. Take Preventative Measures against Sun Damage / Worn Leather Seats - Treat your car's interior like you do your own skin and apply UV blocker on top of regular cleaning, and stay out of direct sunlight when you can. The UV blocking, will help protect leather from fading, drying, and cracking. For damaged car seats, here is how Fibrenew can repair seats for almost half the cost of replacing the leather seat. Maintain Steering Wheels, Plastic Door Panels and Cracked Vinyl - Hand sanitizers are the silent killer of steering wheels as they eat away at the material - whether leather or vinyl. Just like your seats, regular cleaning will help. There are professional-grade leather cleaner and protector car kits available that can help by safety removing dirt, oil, and other residues that cause damage over time. This also prevents dirt and oil from getting into the grain of your leather. With ongoing care and maintenance, the leather will last longer, be softer to the touch and look well-kept versus neglected. Fibrenew's Plastic and Vinyl Cleaner and Protector also treats vinyl and plastic. We recommend repeating this spray and apply process every 4-6 months. When to Call a Professional - Cleaning and protecting are great methods of keeping surfaces in good shape, but once a cut, tear, scratch or fade has occurred, it's time to call in the pros to stop further damage. The benefit of proper upkeep is you'll also be able to tell when other areas are wearing out and be able to address them quickly. By calling a professional like Fibrenew, they'll be able to do an inspection and make a recommendation, which can include cleaning, conditioning and/or adding color to extend the life. When in doubt or before you try to DIY something, call a professional for an expert second opinion. Consider Re-dying to Bring Car-Inspo to Life – The entire look of a vehicle's interior can be changed and made to look the way you want it to. Leather car seats, plastic door panels, armrests, steering wheels, and more can all be re-dyed without reupholstering or replacing! Peak this step-by-step process on how a successful car interior color change and restoration can be made possible.

"People want to protect their vehicle investment and these are some tips that enhance overall appearance, comfort and value," said Johnstone. "From cars, boats and RV interiors, furniture and more, we have all plastic, leather and vinyl surface needs covered."

About Fibrenew

Fibrenew is a leading mobile service franchise that specializes in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery. With a rich history that dates back to 1985, Fibrenew manufactures a highly-specialized proprietary product line and has pioneered the repair techniques and exclusive color matching technology used by its technicians every day. With 260+ franchise locations and 320+ technicians across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Chile, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia, the company's eco-friendly restoration services save customers time and money by offering an alternative to replacing their damaged couches and chairs, car and marine components, commercial furniture and more. For more information about Fibrenew franchise opportunities, visit https://www.fibrenew.com/franchising/

