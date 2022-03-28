Fibrin Sealants Market Size to Grow by USD 1.06 bn | Technavio

Fibrin Sealants Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help businesses improve their market position, the fibrin sealants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Asahi Kasei Corp., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cryolife Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols SA, Johnson and Johnson, Pharming Group NV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tissuemed Ltd., and Vivostat AS. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers fibrin sealants that are used in therapies such as dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, blood transfusion, bio process..

The company offers fibrin sealants that are used in therapies such as dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, blood transfusion, bio process.. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers fibrin sealants that include tisseel, which helps surgeons address bleeding in sites inaccessible to sutures and cautery.

The company offers fibrin sealants that include tisseel, which helps surgeons address bleeding in sites inaccessible to sutures and cautery. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers fibrin sealants that help control bleeding during surgery, such as dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, blood transfusion, bio process.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of surgical procedures is driving the fibrin sealants market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of fibrin sealants may impede the market growth.

Fibrin Sealants Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into patches, liquid, and others. The patches segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Fibrin sealant patches can treat hepatic parenchymal bleeding and can lessen the chances of hemorrhage during surgeries such as removal of liver. Moreover, the growing awareness about fibrin sealant patches will drive market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Fibrin Sealants Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fibrin sealants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fibrin sealants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fibrin sealants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fibrin sealants market vendors

Fibrin Sealants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cryolife Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols SA, Johnson and Johnson, Pharming Group NV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tissuemed Ltd., and Vivostat AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Patches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Patches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Patches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Patches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Patches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 89: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 94: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 98: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 99: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 100: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 101: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Cryolife Inc.

Exhibit 103: Cryolife Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cryolife Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Cryolife Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Cryolife Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 CSL Ltd.

Exhibit 107: CSL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: CSL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: CSL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: CSL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: CSL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Grifols SA

Exhibit 112: Grifols SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Grifols SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Grifols SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Grifols SA - Segment focus

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.10 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Tissuemed Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Tissuemed Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Tissuemed Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Tissuemed Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

