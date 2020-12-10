FibroGenesis Will Use Apple Watch to Leverage PneumoBlast™ COVID-19-Related ARDS Study

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroGenesis, a Texas-based regenerative medicine company focused on tissue regeneration and chronic disease reversal using Human Dermal Fibroblasts (HDFs), today announced the incorporation of Apple Watch to monitor patients through the course of global studies using PneumoBlast™, for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in patients affected by COVID-19.

The Apple Watch will be integrated into FibroGenesis Trial Analytics Platform (FibroTap™), a proprietary online platform developed as a follow-up tool for clinical studies, with the goal to track and continuously monitor in real-time, physiological signals from the Apple Watch. The signals will make it possible to identify patients who may be falling ill or developing adverse events and enabling rapid intervention by medical staff.

Researchers at FibroGenesis will benefit from Apple Watch measurements, including SpO2 and VO2 Max along with traditional clinical assessments, to monitor patients after the 28-day study completion and throughout the course of their daily life after discharge from the hospital. By having participants monitored with the Apple Watch, as well as traditional respiratory panel tests and other clinical data, researchers can look for early indications of respiratory diseases and expand upon the recent FibroGenesis data that supports the potential benefits of PneumoBlast™ for preventing COVID-19 lung scarring and blood clotting.

"The FibroTap™ online platform will enable further assessments using technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning applied to the data extracted from measurements using Apple Watch during the course of PneumoBlast™ clinical studies, in order to support advanced scientific insights, commented Pete O'Heeron, FibroGenesis Chief Executive Officer "Paulo Ferraz, our Clinical Innovation Advisor and his team in Brazil, will use input from this platform to recommend future product development that addresses areas of unmet needs and reduce the time from clinical research to commercialization."

About FibroGenesis

Based in Houston, Texas, FibroGenesis is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for chronic disease treatment using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, FibroGenesis holds 258 U.S. and international issued patents/patents pending across a variety of clinical pathways, including Disc Degeneration, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, Cancer, Diabetes, Liver Failure and Heart Failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, FibroGenesis represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy.

