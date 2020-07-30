FICO Appoints Louise Lunn to Lead Global Analytics Delivery

"Superior analytics are at the core of FICO's DNA," said Will Lansing, CEO of FICO . "As demand for our AI, machine learning, optimization and other analytics has increased, we have created a central organization for analytics services that will accelerate our innovation and deliver the best solutions faster to our customers worldwide. Louise has transformed our analytics team in Europe, and she brings a wealth of leadership experience to this new role."

As head of EMEA analytics, Lunn has led the team responsible for delivering analytics projects to customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and for bringing advances in analytics technology to customer projects. In her new role, she will oversee regional delivery teams in EMEA, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and North America, as well as the company's Global Analytic Delivery Center based in Bangalore, India, applying the latest breakthroughs in analytics to solve specific customers' challenges.

"FICO has been a global leader in analytics for more than 60 years, ever since it brought the first credit scoring systems to market," said Louise Lunn, vice president of Global Analytics Delivery. "The explosion in data and the increasing use of AI and machine learning have brought the power of FICO analytics to more businesses worldwide, in every industry. I'm proud to be on the front lines of this effort, and to lead a global team of data scientists addressing the specific challenges of businesses worldwide."

Prior to joining FICO, Lunn was a partner at Radar Risk Limited, an independent credit risk consultancy. She previously held leadership positions in Experian's Decision Analytics group, and at Scorex. Lunn has a BSc (Honors) in Systems Modelling from Sheffield Hallam University.

Lunn is shortlisted for this year's Women in Credit Awards, in the Team Leader of the Year - Data, Risk & Analytics category. She is one of 20 women featured in FICO's award-winning video on the importance of diversity in analytics.

FICO holds more than 195 patents related to advanced analytics and decision management technology.

