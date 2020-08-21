FICO Holds Free Virtual Financial Education Event to Help Empower Baltimore Consumers

BALTIMORE, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE: FICO), will host a free financial education online event for Baltimore-area residents on August 27 to provide consumers with knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health. Senator Chris Van Hollen will join the event to provide opening remarks on the importance of increasing financial literacy throughout Baltimore communities.

"The financial damage of this pandemic is felt far and wide by Maryland families. As they try to weather this storm and look ahead to the reopening of our economy, increasing financial literacy is crucial to the effective management of our resources. Armed with the right information and tools, Marylanders have a better chance to chart a secure financial future and improve their credit scores. I'm glad to join FICO in this effort to provide useful information and free financial tools to Baltimore consumers. I will continue working to increase financial literacy and expand economic opportunity for all Marylanders," said Senator Van Hollen.

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action

National Urban League

National Consumers League

NAREB

100 Black Men of America, Inc.

Maryland Council on Economic Education

on Economic Education Women's Housing Coalition

Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Black Professional Men, Inc.

Bowie State University

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake

Civic Works

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 12:00-1:15 pm EDT

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

