FICO Returns to Atlanta to Hold Free Virtual Financial Education Event to Help Empower Consumers

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO ® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

"We had so much interest from the community when we held our in-person Score A Better Future event in Atlanta in 2018 that we were eager to return to the area for another financial education event. 'Score A Better Future' is now virtual due to the pandemic, but we have a lot of great partners working with us, and it gives FICO a great opportunity to open the event to even more Atlantans who want to take control of their financial health," said Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO.

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action

National Urban League

National Consumers League

NAREB

Cobb Chamber of Commerce

of Commerce Clayton Chamber of Commerce

of Commerce Atlanta Black Chambers

Cobb Collaborative

Urban League of Greater Atlanta

of Clark Atlanta University

100 Black Men of America, Inc.

Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Collaborative

Community Resources Collaborative Alpha Kappa Psi at Georgia State University

Morningstar Urban Development

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 12:00-1:15 pm EDT

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.

SOURCE FICO

Related Links

https://www.fico.com

