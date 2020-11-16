FICO to Keynote at Upcoming Canadian Telecom Summit

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FICO , a global analytics leader, announced that Dr. Scott Zoldi, Chief Analytics Officer at FICO, will be a featured keynote speaker at the 19th annual Canadian Telecom Summit.

The Canadian Telecom Summit is Canada's leading ICT event, featuring presentations and discussions helping to shape the future direction of communications and information technology in Canada. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be held virtually over three days from November 17 – 19th, 2020.

Dr. Zoldi will be delivering the keynote presentation on the third day of the virtual event. His keynote, "Ethical in the Age of AI?" will explore the latest research around AI governance, explainability in machine learning, and blockchain. It will also examine detecting and eliminating bias to ensure that great decisions are made across the customer lifecycle.

Immediately following the keynote, Dr. Zoldi will be taking part in a panel discussion examining the evolving business models and innovations in 5G, Blockchain and AI. The panel will explore potential markets, policies, talent, and investment needed to fast-track digital transformation and Canada's competitiveness on the world stage.

"Canada has been at the forefront of the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning for the past decade," said Scott Zoldi, chief analytics officer at FICO. "As the technology continues to evolve and impact aspects of our daily lives, it's critical that it's being used in an ethical manner. As ICT leaders, we must demonstrate to the world the key innovations, strategic business value and ethical responsibilities behind AI and machine learning technologies."

The presentations will be held as follows:

Canadian Telecom Summit Keynote, "Ethical in the Age of AI?" is on Thursday, November 19 at 11:00 am - 11:30 am ET

at Canadian Telecom Summit Panel Discussion, "Jumpstarting Our Economy, Through Innovations & Applications" is on Thursday, November 19 at 11:45 am - 12:45 pm ET .

For more information and to register to attend, please visit: https://www.telecomsummit.com/.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

