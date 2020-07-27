FICO Wins Award for Video Championing Diversity in Analytics

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses worldwide increase their use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the issue of diversity in analytics has become more important. In a new video, global analytics software firm FICO highlighted the need for greater diversity in analytics development teams to fight bias. This video, produced by the [email protected] team for International Women's Day 2020, has just received a bronze award at the 2020 Bulldog PR Awards.

For more information, view the video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAOrxQI9s_4

"Our industry cannot afford to let any kind of bias weaken our performance or place obstacles in the paths of talented people," explained Will Lansing, FICO CEO. "Our [email protected] program helps us build and foster a culture where inclusion and belonging are the norm and where equal opportunities are provided to everyone. I congratulate the [email protected] team for producing such an engaging and powerful video and thank everyone involved in its creation and production."

"The inclusion and visibility of women in the STEM fields is not as strong as it should be," said Sally Taylor, vice president and general manager, B2B Scores, FICO, one of the women featured in the video. "We work hard to promote women in analytics and it is part of FICO's mission to champion diversity and promote women across the world. We believe that to create analytics without bias, it is essential to nurture diverse thinking – which takes both men and women, from a variety of backgrounds."

"Diversity isn't exclusively gender diversity – it's about bringing a wide variety of perspectives to any issue," said Hannah Scott, HR director at FICO, who managed the project with the [email protected] EMEA steering Committee. "We filmed the video across locations in the US, the UK, Brazil, Germany, South Africa and India to showcase the truly global approach we take to solving tough business problems with analytics. This video sends a strong message about the importance of gender diversity in our industry, and we hope that data scientists and others who see it will be inspired to come and work at FICO. We received such a positive response to this video, both from colleagues and from people who saw it online."

The Diversity in Analytics video FICO produced for International Women's Day 2020 was also a finalist in the The Drum Chip Shop Awards; The Drum is a leading marketing publication in the UK. The video is also a finalist for Small Idea, Big Impact in the 2020 Gartner Communications Awards, which will be announced later in the summer.

