FiComm Partners Announces Winners of Its Inaugural Podcast Awards

Judged by a panel of experts, the finalists in each category featured submissions from advisors across the industry. The Awards' judges included Jeff Benjamin, Senior Columnist of InvestmentNews, Toussaint Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Principal of Enso Wealth, Tina Powell, CEO, C-Suite Social Media, Dani Fava, Head of Strategic Development of Envestnet, and Candice Carlton, SVP Advisor Education at FiComm.

"FiComm is always on the lookout for new opportunities to further showcase the industry's growing thought-leadership and content diversity," said Megan Carpenter, CEO, FiComm. "With our first-ever Advisor Podcast Awards, we wanted to recognize the advisors who are creating human connection with a digital first approach. In the new school world of financial services, we've seen how more and more advisors today are using podcasting to connect authentically with their stakeholders. To that end, we wanted to create a platform to recognize the advisors who are demonstrating the power of podcasts."

With more than 55 submissions, the winners who were announced during the livestream event on May 25, included:

"The Client Happy Podcast"

WINNER: Financial Sobriety - After a spending addiction nearly cost him his life, Matthew Grishman decided to take control of his relationship with money, people, and himself. Financial Sobriety is the process and program he and his partner, Jim Gebhardt , developed to help others become more intentional with their money, their people, and themselves.

Mitlin Money Mindset™ hosted by Larry Spring





Modern Money with Misty Lynch hosted by Misty Lynch

Financial Sobriety hosted by Matthew Grishman and Jim Gebhardt

and "Walking the Walk: Diversity"

WINNER: Minority Money – Hosted by Emlen Miles-Mattingly , Minority Money is about finance, family, fitness, health, and education and how all of these things affect your overall wealth, with a focus on changing the complexion of wealth.

Dinero en Español hosted by Miguel Gómez





HerSuiteSpot Experience hosted by Marsha Guerrier





Minority Money hosted by Emlen Miles

"Pitch Your Podcast"

WINNER: The Mindful Advisor – Hosted by Ashley Cardini , the Mindful Advisor is a source of inspiration for financial advisors to learn how to live their most present, intentional, and purposeful life so they can in turn create a ripple effect of good through their clients, their teams, the economy, and throughout the globe.

WealthTech GETS VOCAL | On The Road With The Man In The Van hosted by Doug Fritz





The Millennial CEO hosted by Erin Sikorsk





The Mindful Advisor hosted by Ashley Cardini

The winners will receive recognition across FiComm and InvestmentNews website and social channels, an invitation to be a guest on The New Skool Podcast, three 30-minute consulting sessions with FiComm to take their podcasts to the next level, and a free seat to the FiComm Podcast Workshop.

"The first-ever FiComm and InvestmentNews Podcast Awards were a huge success with submissions from all over the industry," said Candice Carlton, SVP of Advisor Education, FiComm. "We loved learning about each host's purpose and goals for their podcast. We're moved and eager to see what our winners will do next."

"Podcasts have become increasingly popular in recent years, but the relevancy of topics and passion in which they're discussed are what set successful ones apart," said Jeff Benjamin, Senior Columnist at InvestmentNews. "These awards solidified our belief that advisors are doing really great work through podcasts."

Concepted as part of FiComm's Advisor Education offering, the Podcast Awards highlight meaningful conversations that advisors across the country are having to drive change. For advisors inspired to launch their own podcast, FiComm will be hosting its next Podcast Workshop on June 10.

