Ficosa North America continues key contributions to Tennessee economy

"As production, employment and investment rise, we want to thank the local community for supporting us during the challenges of the last year," said Antonio Ibañez, chief operating officer of Ficosa NA. "We also want to showcase everything Ficosa offers to the Cookeville area and reinforce our connections with the citizens and leaders of this area. Working together, we can face the new challenges ahead and ensure that prosperity is within reach of everyone in our community."

Ficosa NA manufactures exterior vehicle mirrors, shift-by-wire modules, automotive vision systems and driver awareness technology for OEM customers. Since 2014, the company has sold over 6 million rearview cameras and anticipates selling 25 million by 2028.

"Ficosa is a premier employer in Tennessee, with competitive wages, good benefits and avenues for advancement," Ibañez said. "Manufacturing remains a cornerstone of the U.S. economy, but it's often overlooked by young people as a viable career. There are high-quality, high-paying positions in this field, and the demand for trained, talented young employees is only increasing. We want to make sure that high school and college students know about all the available opportunities here."

