FIDE Online Arena Redefines Online Chess, Offers Official Online Ratings

LONDON, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDE Online Arena, the official chess gaming platform, today redefined online chess with the global launch of the new gaming experience and online ratings. Chess players from around the world are now able to compete for the official online ratings and qualify for official titles. This makes chess the first IOC-recognized sport to create the officially-recognized online category.

The online experience has been designed by World Chess, the company that organized the 2016 and 2018 Championship matches that were dubbed the main chess events of the 21st century and have resulted in immense rise of popularity of chess globally. FIDE Online Arena has the same look and feel as a professional chess tournament: the same chess pieces, boards, colors, and even typefaces. Sounds of moves and pieces capture replicates those from the final games of the 2018 World Chess Championship Match.

Online gaming adheres to the over-the-board FIDE rules, including Swiss tournament structure, time controls and other requirements. Players from around the world are able to play official online rated games (€25 per year) and qualify for the official online titles, effectively becoming professional chess players by playing on computers or mobile devices.

Official ratings and titles data will be recorded on Algorand blockchain and open to all other chess platforms and media sites, making the official online ratings universal. Algorand's public blockchain allows digital chess organizations to verify player's ratings in a scalable manner for the hundreds of millions of chess players globally. Storing ratings on blockchain will ensure full transparency and reliability associated with decentralized systems. Algorand's throughput of over 1000 transactions per second ensures instant recording of ratings on blockchain and open access to the data for the community.

FIDE Online Arena employs FIDE-approved complex anti-cheating technology as well as an Artificial Intelligence behavior-tracking module.

As an official cybersecurity partner for the FIDE World Chess Championship series, Kaspersky also provides a complex protection for the newly released gaming platform, including protection from DDoS attacks, analyzing the website's load with various techniques that help to detect an attack on time and use traffic filtering mechanisms. Thus, even if there is an attack, all users will retain constant access to the platform.

"We believe that the next World Chess Champion will be someone who learned to play chess on a computer," says Ilya Merenzon, World Chess CEO, "And we are looking forward to an opportunity to give people around the world an opportunity to play chess for a professional online rating and get a thrill of a professional competition and eventually take on Magnus Carlsen and become the next world champion," adds Merenzon.

About FIDE Online Arena

FIDE Online Arena - the official online chess platform which awards official online ratings and titles. It hosts rated tournaments and games 24 hours per day. Arena.myfide.net ,

About FIDE

The International Chess Federation or Fédération Internationale des Echecs, (FIDE), is recognized by its members and the International Olympic Committee as the international federation in the domain of chess, the supreme body responsible for the sport of chess and its Championships. FIDE has the sole rights to organize the World Chess Championships and the Chess Olympiads. www.fide.com

About World Chess

World Chess is a London-based media company. It's an official broadcaster of the World Chess Federation events and a commercial partner of the World Chess Federation (FIDE). World Chess organized the World Championship Matches in Russia, USA, and the UK. It revolutionized chess by signing the biggest media partnerships in the history of chess. World Chess is also developing Armageddon, the chess league designed for television. It operates worldchess.com.

About Algorand

Based in Boston and founded by cryptography pioneer and Turing award winner Silvio Micali, Algorand is an open-source software company building technical innovation for the borderless economy with a platform that delivers decentralization, scalability and security. Algorand's first-of-its-kind, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake protocol supports the scale, open participation, and transaction finality needed by users to build opportunity and fulfill the promise of blockchain technology. For more information, visit https://www.algorand.com/

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 250,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com .

