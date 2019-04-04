Fidelis Care Celebrates Newly Expanded Inwood Community Office

INWOOD, N.Y., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care today celebrated the completion of its newly expanded Inwood Community Office at 100 Post Avenue with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by local dignitaries, providers, and community partners. For more than 18 years, the Inwood Community office has been a resource for the local community.

Renovated in its entirety and tripled in size, the newly expanded Inwood Community Office is more than 1,600 square feet. The office is equipped with a ramp for wheelchair accessibility and a multimedia conference room. The expansion was needed to accommodate growth and meet the needs of the Inwood community.

"Our expansion of the Inwood Community Office represents Fidelis Care's commitment to be an invaluable resource for local residents, as well as a vibrant part of the fabric of the neighborhood," said Chief Member Engagement Officer Pam Hassen. "We look forward to our ongoing work with community partners, building new relationships, and serving our neighbors with dignity, compassion, and respect."

The Inwood Community Office serves as a central hub where residents from Inwood, Washington Heights, and nearby Bronx neighborhoods find assistance with health insurance and are able to ask questions in a warm and welcoming environment.

New York City Police Department Detective Haydee Pabey has worked with Fidelis Care for more than 14 years, and has seen first-hand the kind of impact the health plan has on the community. "Fidelis Care has had a long-standing presence in the Inwood Community for many years," she said. "Year after year, the 34th NYPD Precinct has enjoyed working together with Fidelis Care to host community events that have helped our local families. I am proud to call Fidelis Care a true partner of the Inwood community."

For Carmen Mercedes who immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic, and has been a Fidelis Care member for 18 years, staff at the Inwood Community Office have provided support and assistance when she has needed it most. "Since enrolling with Fidelis Care, I can truly say that my health, and the health of my children have always come first," she said. "To this day, I visit the same Fidelis Care Representative who enrolled me in 2001. She speaks my language and treats me like family. Thank you, Fidelis Care, for making my family a priority and ensuring we have health coverage."

Fidelis Care serves more than 71,000 New York County residents and has more than 1.7 million members Statewide. The Inwood Community Office is open Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 5 PM and Saturdays 10 AM to 2 PM. Although appointments are not necessary, local residents can schedule a time to meet with a Fidelis Care representative by calling (212) 942-3111.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

