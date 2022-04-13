Fidelis Care Highlights National Minority Health Month

Black Maternal Health Webinar set for April 15

During Black Maternal Health Week, Fidelis Care will team up with Northwell Health to co-host a webinar, "Awareness and Advocacy for Better Health Outcomes." The webinar will highlight the importance of access to quality maternal health care, explore the roots of maternal mortality among Black women, and feature insights from physicians, a Nurse Care Manager from Fidelis Care's BabyCare program, and community leaders.

For more information about the Fidelis Care BabyCare program visit fideliscare.org/babycare.

"Fidelis Care remains committed to health equity and to addressing the social determinants of health that impact Black maternal health outcomes," said Dr. Vincent Marchello, Chief Medical Officer. "We are proud to partner with Northwell Health on the Black Maternal Health webinar as we collaborate to reduce racial disparities and prevent maternal deaths and complications."

The webinar is scheduled for Friday April 15 from Noon to 1 PM and registration is encouraged. To RSVP for the Black Maternal Health webinar, click here.

