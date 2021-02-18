Fidelis Care Partners With Schools In New York State To Participate In National No One Eats Alone Day

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No One Eats Alone® Day (NOEAD), a positive prevention initiative to promote inclusion among students, was celebrated virtually this year on February 12 with the local help of Fidelis Care, a health plan serving more than 2.3 million members across New York State.

More than 230 students from Big Cross Street Elementary School in Glens Falls (Warren County) participated in fun and engaging activities led by Fidelis Care representatives and local educators. The program focused on teaching students about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on health and academic performance. Across the country, more than 2,500 students participated in similar NOEAD events.

Fidelis Care is also partnering with Roosevelt Middle School and Milton L. Olive Middle School in Long Island to host virtual No One Eats Alone Day events on March 5 and March 8, respectively.

Created by the nonprofit Beyond Differences™, No One Eats Alone Day underscores the impact social isolation can have on students – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through No One Eats Alone Day, students have shown that if they are given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists - not passive bystanders.

"Fidelis Care is committed to supporting the health and well-being of children of all ages across the state," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "We're proud to work with local schools on this important initiative, and grateful for the opportunity to impact the lives of students, families, and communities."

"The pandemic has given us all a taste of social isolation and the desire to feel connected," said Laura Talmus, co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. "Students and teachers need No One Eats Alone - now more than ever - to continue changing the culture in middle schools to be a more welcoming place for everyone regardless of their differences."

Beyond Differences is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.3 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

