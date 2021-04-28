Fidelis Care Teams Up with New York City Football Club on 'Free Football for All' Program

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a health plan serving more than 2.3 million members across New York State is proud to announce its sponsorship of "Free Football for All," a free youth soccer program created by the New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association. From the five NYC boroughs, to Long Island, and the lower Hudson Valley, Free Football for All has a goal of reaching up to 4,000 children between the ages of 7-14 with the opportunity to play soccer and learn teamwork and leadership skills in safe, outdoor settings – all at no cost for families.

"Fidelis Care is committed to supporting the communities we serve, and we understand how important it is for kids to play, learn and grow together," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "We're excited to work with the New York City Football Club on this unique program, and believe Free Football for All is a positive and engaging way to connect with local families and promote the importance of physical activity for children."

In addition to soccer skills, the program focuses on sportsmanship, leadership, creativity, and developing a love for the game. The format is street-style soccer overseen by NYCFC Youth Program coaches. Participating players engage in 3 vs. 3, 4 vs. 4, and 5 vs. 5 games geared toward empowering their individuality while also encouraging team-building and problem-solving.

"New York City Football Club is proud to work with great partners like Fidelis Care to create a new youth soccer program that will make the game more accessible and free-of-charge, foster an environment of continuous play, and teach players invaluable life sessions," said Brian Walsh, Director of Youth Programs at NYCFC. "We are excited to see how Free Football for All will impact so many young players and will enable them to take ownership of their play while making leadership decisions."

Online registration is required. The schedule and location of upcoming Free Football for All games is announced each week via the NYCFC social media platforms and website. To find out more and to register, visit NYCFC.com/freefootball.

NYCFC Youth Programs works with local and state authorities to create a safe playing environment for all players, coaches, administrators and parents. Safety guidelines are available here: Click Here.

Fidelis Care Representatives will be available at select games to provide parents with information about quality, affordable health insurance and answer any questions they may have.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.3 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

About New York City Football Club :

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. NYCFC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). In 2019, the Club finished top of the Eastern Conference and qualified for the 2020 Concacaf Champions League for the first time in franchise history. NYCFC's Academy features teams from the U-12 to U-19 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. NYCFC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities; one of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI) is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in underserved NYC neighborhoods in five years.

