Fidelis Care's New Rego Park Community Office Opens to Serve Local Residents

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Community Office at 95-01 63rd Drive in Rego Park, Queens. Conveniently located in a busy and diverse neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, and businesses, and with easy access to public transportation, the new office continues Fidelis Care's more than 25-year commitment to serve local residents where they work and live.

With high visibility at the intersection of 63rd Drive and Saunders Street, the spacious new office is just two blocks away from Fidelis Care's former Welcome Center and headquarters at 95-25 Queens Boulevard, and enables members and those seeking information about quality, affordable health insurance to meet with a Fidelis Care Representative in a safe and private setting. Fidelis Care Representatives speak multiple languages, reflecting the diversity of the community.

Whether applying for or renewing their coverage, or learning about their health insurance options, local residents can visit the new Community Office Mondays and Thursdays from 9 AM-5:30 PM; and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 AM-3 PM during July and August. Starting in September, new hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5:30 PM.

"By being part of the community, we are able to make sure that children and adults of all ages have access to the health care and coverage they need," said Fidelis Care Chief Member Engagement Officer Pam Hassen. "Fidelis Care is deeply rooted in the Rego Park community and we look forward to having an expanded presence through our newest Community Office, where we can continue to provide outstanding service, support, and care."

Fidelis Care has 36 Community Offices across New York State, including 21 in New York City and Long Island. StreetSide, Fidelis Care's fleet of mobile offices, is also on the road to serve members and share information about coverage options.

Expanded Coverage, New Financial Assistance, No Premium for Essential Plan

Fidelis Care Representatives can help local residents learn about low-cost options for coverage and new and expanded financial assistance to New Yorkers enrolling in health insurance through NY State of Health. Through the American Rescue Plan, more individuals and families now qualify for financial help – including those with higher incomes who were not previously eligible for tax credits. Additionally, the Essential Plan now has no monthly premium, with dental and vision coverage added at no cost to members.

At all Fidelis Care community offices and StreetSide vehicles, COVID-19 safety precautions are in place including required mask wearing for entry, hand sanitizing, and social distancing.

For more information, or to make an appointment, individuals may call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547); TTY: 711. The latest Community Office and StreetSide schedule is available at fideliscare.org/offices.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.3 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare , Instagram at @fideliscare , and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare . For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Fidelis Care contact: Maria Ramirez [email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care

