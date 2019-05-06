Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC Continues Growth with Opening of New Office in Seattle, Washington

COVINGTON, La., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC (FGH), with its subsidiary Continental Underwriters, Ltd., announced today the opening of its sixth U.S.-based office, located in Seattle, Washington.

The expansion further enhances the company's mission of providing industry leading service throughout the country and on the West Coast in particular. "The decision to expand our footprint to the West Coast marketplace was a logical step in our expansion strategy," said H. Elder Brown Jr., Chairman of FGH. "We remain committed to providing our clientele with the very best security, service and capabilities necessary to assist in their insurance needs."

FGH's Seattle office is located at 2811 Fairview Avenue East, Suite 1005, Seattle, Washington 98102. This location will compliment all of the groups existing product lines.

About the Company:

Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, Fidelis Group Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of primary, excess, ocean cargo, and inland marine insurance. Hull and maritime liability coverages (P&I) for vessel owners, ship builders, terminal operators, fleet operators, stevedores, cargo handlers, marine contractors and a variety of other maritime insurance products. FGH provides underwriting, broker services, claims management and loss control assistance for its maritime clients. The Company's subsidiary, Continental Underwriters, Ltd., (http://cultd.com/) also represents a number of highly rated marine insurers.

