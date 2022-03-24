Fidelis New Energy Expands its Clean Energy Logistics, Feedstock & Commercial Capabilities

"We are pleased to welcome Greg, John and Claire to the team to continue to execute on our strategy of securing strategic renewable feedstock relationships, partnerships and agreements," said Dan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder, Fidelis. This Commercial, Logistics and Feedstock team will oversee the feedstock supply security and slate optimization, as well as emerging feedstock identification and procurement, for Fidelis's Grön Fuels plant, a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Renewable Diesel (RD) plant with over one billion gallons of annual production capacity located at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.

Bengt Jarlsjo, COO and Co-Founder of Fidelis added, "This best-in-class team is securing early wins to lock in low-carbon intensity feedstocks for the entire Grön Fuels Ecosystem, comprised of Grön Fuels, Cyclus Steam & Power, a waste biomass power plant, and Capio Sequestration providing carbon capture and sequestration to the entire ecosystem." In combination these components are designed to enable the production of carbon negative fuels and materials, utilizing only proven technologies.

Greg Smith added, "The Grön Fuels integrated ecosystem, logistical advantages, and flexible pretreatment support a negative carbon intensity score, positioning Fidelis for long-term success."

Greg Smith is an experienced commercial business development and sales management professional who most recently managed the renewable fuels & hydrocarbons logistics business for Phillips 66, developing new renewable infrastructure and driving down supply chain cost. Greg leads the comprehensive supply, trading and logistics organization that actionably pursues advantaged feedstock strategies, procurement, and logistics development.

John Reynolds has served on the Board of Directors of the American Fats and Oils Association (AFOA) for many years and currently serves as its President. With almost 25 years of feedstock related management, he is a respected industry leader in domestic and international trade within all facets of the industry from rendering to renewables. John will leverage this experience to lead the commercial and supply organization specifically tailored to optimize Grön's superior processing capability, advantaged location, storage and logistics. John's prior experience with renewable feedstocks includes time with JBS, Neste, and Agri Trading.

Claire Foster, most recently at Phillips 66, is an experienced market analyst and business development professional with a specialization in renewable products, feedstocks and environmental financial attributes and credits, previously holding a pivotal role in the development of a large renewable diesel refinery in western United States.

About Fidelis New Energy, LLC: Fidelis New Energy, LLC is a Houston-based climate positive infrastructure firm focused on creating and operating projects and systems in the decarbonization and sustainability sectors in high demand markets. The Fidelis management team and advisory board has extensive experience in market selection, scoping and development to deliver new-build real assets. The team's experience includes project and corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, project development, engineering, construction, project management, and operational optimization and management. Fidelis was established in 2019 by the Co-founding Partners who have been working together for over 18 years with a senior leadership team with extensive common work history with the co-founders from their time working together at The Shaw Group, Inc., Quanta Capital Solutions, Inc. and First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fidelisnewenergy.com.

