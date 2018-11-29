Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL
02:00 ET
Daily NAV Announcement
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
The net asset values (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 28-11-2018 was:
Undiluted: 399.32p
Diluted: 396.65p
The above net asset value was calculated on a "cum" income basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations. The AIC publishes the Company's "ex income" net asset value on a monthly basis.
SOURCE FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL
Share this article