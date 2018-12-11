Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Daily NAV Announcement



Fidelity China Special Situations PLC



The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 10-12-2018 was:



223.44p



The above net asset value was calculated on a "cum" income basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations. The AIC publishes the Company's "ex income" net asset value on a monthly basis.

SOURCE FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL