Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 28-11-2018 was:

226.65p

The above net asset value was calculated on a "cum" income basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations. The AIC publishes the Company's "ex income" net asset value on a monthly basis.   

