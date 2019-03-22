Fidelity Communications Upgrades 19,000 Customers to 50 Mbps

SULLIVAN, Mo., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Communications is proud to announce the close of a 1-year initiative to move all standard cable modem customers to 50 Mbps Internet speed. That's right, those Fidelity cable modem Internet customers that had an Internet connection below 50 Mbps now have increased speeds at no additional charge.

Broadbandnow.com recommends customers have Internet speeds between 15-25 Mbps to stream HD content and 40-100 Mbps for 4K. The site further explains that Internet speed isn't consistent for all devices but instead is more like a pie, with each device taking a slice when they connect. The more devices connected, the smaller the slice of pie/bandwidth each device receives. By proactively upgrading customers' speed, Fidelity strengthens the customer experience, ensuring customers can consume and enjoy their content the way it is meant to be.

"At the end of 2017, Fidelity saw the growing need for more bandwidth within the home for our current customers," states Fidelity Communications' President, John Colbert. "While these customers have had the opportunity to upgrade to speeds of 50 Mbps and above for several years now, we believe the proactive move for those who have not adopted the new speeds will ensure a superior experience to their ever-growing connected lives."

Content streaming isn't the only case for increasing speeds. In a recent report from Parks Associates, U.S. broadband households owned an average of 10.4 connected devices in 2018. The report also predicts the sales of video doorbells will be owned by at least 12% of the U.S. broadband households in 2020; sales of voice assistant capable speakers will reach nearly 65 million units by 2022.

Understanding that more and more people are connecting multiple devices to the Internet, the need for more bandwidth is a necessity. Upgraded customers have instantly benefited from the increase in speeds. "After our first round of moves last summer, we immediately saw an increase of usage in our network," states Robert Dicus, Inside Plant Engineering Manager. "When we completed moving customers provisioned at 1.5 Mbps and 3 Mbps, we saw a 35% increase in usage; proof that our customers needed us to take action."

Fidelity is contacting upgraded customers to perform modem swaps as needed to ensure they receive the full benefits of their new speeds. The company aims to continue keeping it simple for customers, by offering speeds from 50 Mbps to 250 Mbps in all cable markets. Internet packages include a 1 Gbps capable modem and WiFi service for the whole home.

"It is a priority for us at Fidelity to make sure every customer has the best experience possible with our services," states Jarrod Head, Vice President of Engineering & Technical Operations. "It took every department working together to ensure our network, internal systems, and care teams were prepared for the mass moves without impacting service quality. I am proud to see the teamwork and commitment to our Mission and Core Values."

Fidelity Communications offers cable Internet, TV and phone services in:

MISSOURI ARKANSAS OKLAHOMA TEXAS LOUISIANA El Dorado Springs Alexander Lawton Atlanta Erwinville Harrisonville Bauxite

Carthage Glynn Lebanon Beebe

Hallsville Jarreau Nevada Benton

Jefferson Lakeland Rolla Bryant

Marshall Morganza Salem Cherokee Village

Queen City New Roads Sullivan Hardy



Oscar Thayer Haskell



Rougon West Plains Hensley



Ventress

Highland







Little Rock







Mabelvale







Mammoth Spring







Maumelle







North Little Rock







Pulaski







Shannon Hills







For a complete of service areas and offerings, visit FidelityCommunications.com.

