Fidelity National Financial and F&G Announce Date for F&G Investment Portfolio Update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and DES MOINES, Iowa, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (" FNF ") (NYSE: FNF) and F&G, a leading provider of fixed indexed annuities and life insurance, announced today that the companies will host an F&G Investment Portfolio Update via webcast for institutional investors and analysts on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will provide a high-level F&G business and investment overview followed by a detailed discussion with F&G's investment management partner, Blackstone, one of the world's leading asset managers.

Key speakers for the event will include:

Mike Nolan

President, Fidelity National Financial

Tony Park

Chief Financial Officer, Fidelity National Financial

Chris Blunt

President & Chief Executive Officer, F&G

Raj Krishnan

Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, F&G

Gilles Dellaert

Senior Managing Director, Blackstone; Global Head of Blackstone Insurance Solutions

Dan Smith

Senior Managing Director, Blackstone; GSO Capital Partners, Head of Liquid Credit Strategies

Jonathan Pollack

Senior Managing Director, Blackstone; Global Head of Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies

Michael Wiebolt

Senior Managing Director, Blackstone; Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies

Robert Camacho

Senior Managing Director, Blackstone; GSO Capital Partners, Co-Head of Structured Products Group

Webcast information

To register for the public webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1330369&tp_key=d236e2a2a9

Investors and analysts are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. Webcast information can also be accessed at investor.fnf.com. The companies intend to publish a presentation available at investor.fnf.com prior to the commencement of the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation at investor.fnf.com.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.



About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.bm.

FNF-G

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.; FGL Holdings

