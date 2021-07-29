Fidelity National Financial Announces Notarize inHere, Part Of Its Guided Digital Closing And The Expansion Of Its Digital Closing Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial® (FNF®), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries announced today Notarize inHere® and the expansion of its Digital Closing Services team. Both Notarize inHere and Digital Closing Services are part of FNF's focus on providing a guided digital closing experience within the inHere® Experience Platform for consumers and real estate professionals involved in real estate transactions.

The notary is a critical part of the real estate closing transaction and helps to ensure the safety and soundness of the document signing process. As states continue to pass legislation permitting the use of video and online technologies to support remote notarization, it is imperative the same level of service, security, and integrity relied upon during in-person notarial acts is carried over to online transactions.

"The concern with existing online notarization services is that, without the proper controls and security measures in place, these solutions introduce risk into the transaction that threatens the insurability of the property, increases the liability of the owner and lender, and reduces marketability," said Mike Nolan, President, Fidelity National Financial. "As the largest family of title insurance companies, FNF has created Notarize inHere to stand up to the rigorous service and security standards we have always placed on our settlement services. Notarize inHere provides the service, protection, and insurability our clients and policyholders have come to expect in a way that increases flexibility and convenience without introducing risk."

Notarize inHere is embedded within FNF's inHere Experience Platform, which makes starting, tracking, notarizing, and closing the purchase, sale, or refinance of a residential property straightforward and efficient. In addition to the innovative Notarize inHere technology, FNF offers expert Digital Closing Services to clients and consumers participating in online notarization. This team of digital signing specialists is available to assist all parties through every step of their digital closing and online notarization. They are dedicated to assisting with all technology requirements to ensure a compliant digital closing and online notarization, as well as executing a smooth signing experience. "There are several online notary services available, and those are fine for some documents," said Roger Jewkes, Chief Operating Officer, Fidelity National Financial. "But, when it comes to the purchase, sale, or refinancing of a consumer's single biggest financial asset, it is important to engage with a trusted online notarization solution. Notarize inHere and our Digital Closing Services are designed by our title insurance experts, tested by our closing and settlement professionals, and backed by the largest title underwriters in North America. This ensures a level of trust from the very beginning of the online notarization process that you can't find anywhere else."

The following features of Notarize inHere are fully supported by the Digital Closing Services team:

Notarize inHere is now available and being utilized by FNF operations closing transactions in all 30 online notarization approved states;

Notarize inHere allows consumers to have their documents notarized via a remote online notary video session leveraging the proprietary inHere solution and experience;

Notarize inHere complies with the rigorous service and security standards FNF places on settlement services it provides;

Notaries whose services are available through Notarize inHere are approved by one of the FNF family of title companies;

All Notarize inHere remote online notarizations are backed and protected by the nation's leading family of title insurance underwriters

Notarize inHere is part of the inHere Experience Platform, a technology platform designed to transform the experience of buying, selling, or refinancing a home. The inHere Experience Platform includes:

Start inHere® - a digital experience that dynamically guides buyers, sellers, and borrowers through the opening process.

inHere® Mobile App + Portal - a mobile-first, transaction management solution designed for everyone involved in the home purchase, sale, or refinance process.

Close inHere®- (which includes Notarize inHere and Digital Closing Services) a user-friendly, guided experience through structured closing data that buyers and sellers must review and verify. Close inHere redesigns the entire real estate closing process, creating a highly orchestrated, digitally-enabled closing experience.

Aspects of the entire suite of inHere solutions have already been used in millions of residential real estate transactions, with over 350,000 monthly users, and continues to be expanded and enhanced throughout FNF's family of title companies. Additional details regarding each individual component of the inHere Experience Platform is available at inHere.com and in future announcements.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

