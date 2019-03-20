Fidelity National Financial Launches Digital Closing Experience for Real Estate Transactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) announced the launch of a comprehensive digital closing experience for consumers closing in its title operations. Developed in partnership with Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), this new closing experience supports both hybrid and fully digital closing options and is tightly integrated with FNF's title production systems. Designed to digitally engage homebuyers and sellers in the process well in advance of the closing signature ceremony, the experience brings increased transparency, flexibility and convenience to the final steps of real estate transactions.

"Today's homebuyers and sellers have come to expect a digital experience that increases the transparency and convenience of the transaction," said Jason Nadeau, Chief Digital Officer for Fidelity National Financial. "At FNF, we understand this. That's why we're committed to creating a totally redesigned real estate experience for the consumer. We're also making sure our vast network of partners has access to the tools they need to compete effectively in an increasingly digital world."

In partnership with Black Knight and leveraging the company's Expedite Close technology, FNF created a digital closing experience that is tailored to meet the very specific needs of the settlement community. FNF's platform is based upon tight integrations with title production and workflow solutions, and optimized for ease of use and maximum adoption. Additionally, consumers are provided with greater visibility and transparency into their documents prior to the actual closing. Integrated eSignature technology allows for many documents to be signed in advance of the closing itself and – in jurisdictions where it is permitted – remote online notarization capabilities ensure sellers and buyers can close on a real estate transaction when and where it best suits their schedules.

"We're honored to have collaborated with FNF in developing a new closing experience," said Black Knight president Joe Nackashi. "Black Knight is committed to our clients' success, and we wholeheartedly support FNF's mission to redefine the experience for the millions of consumers they work with annually."

While the digital closing platform is loan origination system (LOS) agnostic, it is currently integrated with Black Knight's suite of solutions. FNF's title operations will begin leveraging the digital closing platform in Q2 2019.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

