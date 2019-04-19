Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ: LION) announced the Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.12 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable May 10, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 29, 2019.

Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries Fidelity Bank and LionMark Insurance Company, provides banking services and Wealth Management services and credit-related insurance products through branches in Georgia and Florida, and an insurance office in Atlanta, Georgia. Indirect auto loans are provided in Georgia and Florida and mortgage loans are provided throughout the South, while SBA loans are originated nationwide. For additional information about Fidelity's products and services, please visit the web site at www.FidelitySouthern.com.

Contact:

Martha Fleming, Charles D. Christy

Fidelity Southern Corporation

(404) 240-1504

SOURCE Fidelity Southern Corporation

