Fidelity Southern Corporation Reports Earnings For First Quarter Of $6.1 Million

ATLANTA, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Southern Corporation ("Fidelity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LION), holding company for Fidelity Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $9.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $11.8 million or $0.43 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2018.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS:

The integrated planning process with Ameris Bancorp continues to proceed as expected.

Although net interest income decreased by $1.4 million compared to the previous quarter, net interest margin improved by 2 basis points.

compared to the previous quarter, net interest margin improved by 2 basis points. Mortgage banking activities are down from the fourth quarter 2018 primarily due to a pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") impairment of $4.8 million as market rates have declined. This impairment had an effect of $0.14 per diluted share.

as market rates have declined. This impairment had an effect of per diluted share. Noninterest expense is below the fourth quarter by $2.6 million due to lower salaries and benefits, lower commissions as mortgage production decreased, and a reduction in other operating expenses due to merger related costs recorded in the fourth quarter.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased by $56.1 million, or 1.2%, during the quarter to $4.8 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in investments of $33.7 million and an increase in loans held for sale of $24.4 million. The increase in loans held for sale was primarily in mortgage loans, which increased $26.9 million, as seasonal production began to increase. The Bank continues to increase its available-for-sale investments portfolio as part of its strategy to reposition the balance sheet to higher yielding assets. Other assets also increased by $18.4 million, mainly due to the right of use lease asset of $15.5 million recorded during the quarter as a result of the implementation of the new lease standard.

Loans

Total loans increased by $15.7 million, or 0.4%, compared to December 31, 2018, as loans held for sale increased by $24.4 million, offset by an overall decrease in loans held for investment of $8.7 million. Loan growth in loans held for investment was experienced in all loan categories, excluding indirect auto, specifically in commercial, SBA and construction of $76.3 million and $31.3 million in mortgage. These increases were offset by a reduction of $114.5 million in indirect loans.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets, excluding the guaranteed portion of government loans and acquired loans ("adjusted NPA's", a non-GAAP measure), remained flat during the quarter. Credit quality trend performance remains consistent and strong as net charge-offs were 0.10% of average loans for the quarter.

Fair Value Adjustments

Loan servicing rights decreased by $3.7 million, or 3.0%, during the quarter to $116.7 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $120.4 million at December 31, 2018. Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), the primary component of loan servicing rights, contributed the majority of the change, decreasing by 2.7% to $108.4 million at March 31, 2019. The current estimated fair market value of MSRs was $113.6 million at March 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2019, fair value adjustments recorded on the balance sheet for loans held for sale, interest rate lock commitments ("IRLCs"), and hedge items were $12.4 million, a $3.7 million, or 42.1% increase, from December 31, 2018. The gross pipeline of interest rate lock commitments was $132.0 million higher at quarter end, compared to December 31, 2018, due to an increase in seasonal production.

Deposits

Core deposits decreased by $19.3 million during the quarter to $3.0 billion with decreases in money market and savings of $30.6 million and noninterest bearing demand deposits of $11.4 million, offset by increases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $22.7 million. The decrease in core deposits was offset by an increase in time deposits of $20.2 million during the quarter, mainly due to an increase of $30.0 million in brokered deposits, resulting in an increase in total deposits of $955,000, or 0.02%.

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Income

Net income was $6.1 million, or a $3.8 million decrease over the previous quarter, primarily due to a decrease in noninterest income of $7.1 million driven by MSRs impairment of $4.8 million during the quarter. Net income was $5.7 million lower compared to the same quarter a year ago, due to a $13.2 million decrease in noninterest income, primarily mortgage banking activities, offset by an increase in net interest income of $3.4 million, a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.3 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $1.7 million.

Interest Income

Interest income of $47.0 million was lower by $1.2 million, compared to the prior quarter, driven by a decrease in loan income of $1.4 million. Average loan balances decreased by $105.5 million for the quarter, $86.3 million of this was due to a decrease in lower yielding indirect loans, which were partially replaced in the portfolio mix with higher yielding commercial and SBA loans. Average mortgage loans also decreased by $35.0 million for the quarter. These decreases were offset by an increase in average investment securities of $40.6 million and in the average balances of commercial, SBA and construction loans. The yield on total average interest-bearing assets also increased 7 basis points from the previous quarter.

Interest Expense

Interest expense of $8.9 million increased slightly by $186,000, or 2.1%, for the quarter, primarily due to a 6 basis points increase in deposit costs although average balances for total interest-bearing deposits decreased by $24.5 million. As compared to the first quarter of the prior year, interest expense increased by $2.1 million, or 31.0%. Rising market rates paid on money market deposits and CD's drove the increase.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin was 3.56% for the quarter compared to 3.54% in the previous quarter, a slight increase of 2 basis points. The yield on total average interest-bearing liabilities increased by only 6 basis points while the yield on total average interest-earning assets increased by 7 basis points from 4.32% to 4.39%. Average loans decreased by $105.5 million, of which $86.3 million was a decrease in lower yielding indirect auto loans. Higher yielding investment securities increased by $40.6 million as the Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet continues to occur.

Average total interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $41.3 million as average deposits decreased by $24.5 million and average borrowings decreased by $16.8 million.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the quarter increased by 27 basis points to 3.56% from 3.29%, primarily due to a 46 basis point increase in the yield on total average interest-earning assets of $4.4 billion, offset by an increase of 29 basis points in the yield on total average interest-bearing liabilities of $3.0 billion. Average earning assets increased by $62.7 million, primarily due to an increase in average investment securities over the year, offset by a decrease in average loans, primarily indirect auto loans. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $42.9 million, primarily driven by a decrease in average borrowings of $74.4 million, offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $31.4 million.

Noninterest Income

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income decreased by $7.1 million, or 23.0%, largely due to a decrease of $4.9 million, or 22.6%, in mortgage banking activities, primarily due to the previously mentioned MSRs impairment of $4.8 million for the quarter. SBA lending activities also decreased by $2.1 million as gains on SBA sales were seasonally lower for the quarter due to lower sales.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter decreased by $13.2 million, primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking activities stemming from a change in MSRs impairment of $9.4 million.

Noninterest Expense

On a linked-quarter basis, total noninterest expense decreased by $2.6 million, or 4.7%, mainly due to a decrease in other expenses of $1.5 million, of which $1.2 million were merger related expenses, from the previous quarter. Salaries and employee benefits also decreased by $1.1 million, or 3.9%. Compared to the prior year quarter, noninterest expense of $53.5 million decreased slightly by $1.3 million, or 2.3%. Lower commissions accounted for $534,000 of the decrease due to lower mortgage production in the current quarter compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Income Taxes

On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense decreased by $2.3 million, primarily due to a decrease of $6.1 million in pre-tax income during the quarter. The effective tax rate also decreased to 20.4% from 28.0%. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, income tax expense decreased by $1.7 million.

OTHER NEWS

On March 15, 2019, Fidelity opened a new branch in Macon, GA, which brings the total number of retail branches to 70.

On May 6, 2019, Fidelity will hold a special shareholders meeting to vote on a proposal to approve the merger with Ameris Bancorp previously announced in December 2018.

ABOUT FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION

Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, Fidelity Bank and LionMark Insurance Company, provides banking services and Wealth Management services and credit-related insurance products through branches in Georgia and Florida, and an insurance office in Atlanta, Georgia. Indirect auto loans are provided in Georgia and Florida and mortgage loans are provided throughout the South, while SBA loans are originated nationwide. For additional information about Fidelity's products and services, please visit the website at www.FidelitySouthern.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RATIO RECONCILIATION" tables included below reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP ratios. The non-GAAP ratios contain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that allows better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry and provides a greater understanding of the asset quality of the Company's loan portfolio exclusive of the indirect auto, government-guaranteed and acquired loan portfolios. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SAFE HARBOR

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by Federal Securities Laws, including statements about financial outlook and business environment. These statements are provided to assist in the understanding of future financial performance and such performance involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Any such statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the section entitled "Forward Looking Statements" from Fidelity Southern Corporation's 2018 Annual Report filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional information and other factors that could affect future financial results are included in Fidelity's subsequent filings with the SEC.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Ameris filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC on March 22, 2019, to register the shares of Ameris Common Stock that will be issued to Fidelity's shareholders in connection with the Merger. The registration statement, which became effective on March 25, 2019, includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials in connection with the transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC on its website at http://www.sec.gov. Investors and security holders may also obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Fidelity on its website at www.FidelitySouthern.com and by Ameris on its website at http://www.AmerisBank.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders of Fidelity and Ameris are urged to read carefully the entire registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus, including any amendments thereto, because they contain important information about the Merger. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described above.

Participants in the Solicitation

Fidelity and Ameris, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Fidelity's shareholders and Ameris's shareholders in respect of the Merger. Information regarding such persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Fidelity's shareholders and Ameris's shareholders is included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus for Fidelity's meeting of shareholders and Ameris's meeting of shareholders, which was filed by Ameris on Form S-4 on March 22, 2019 and declared effective on March 25, 2019. Information about Fidelity's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Fidelity Common Stock can also be found in Part III of Fidelity's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 13, 2019, and other documents subsequently filed by Fidelity with the SEC. Information about Ameris's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Ameris Common Stock can also be found in Ameris's definitive proxy statement filed in connection with its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders on April 1, 2019, and other documents subsequently filed by Ameris with the SEC. Information regarding the interests of such participants is included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents regarding the Merger filed with the SEC.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)



As of or for the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA:









Interest income $ 47,041



$ 48,271



$ 41,562

Interest expense 8,899



8,713



6,794

Net interest income 38,142



39,558



34,768

Provision for loan losses 936



745



2,130

Noninterest income 23,946



31,079



37,133

Noninterest expense 53,475



56,113



54,742

Net income before income taxes 7,677



13,779



15,029

Income tax expense 1,564



3,855



3,262

Net income 6,113



9,924



11,767

PERFORMANCE:









Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.22



$ 0.36



$ 0.44

Earnings per common share - diluted 0.22



0.36



0.43

Total revenues 62,088



70,637



71,901

Book value per common share 16.61



16.36



15.19

Tangible book value per common share(1) 16.22



15.95



14.75

Cash dividends paid per common share 0.12



0.12



0.12

Dividend payout ratio 54.55 %

33.33 %

27.27 % Return on average assets 0.53 %

0.82 %

1.03 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.49 %

9.05 %

11.83 % Equity to assets ratio 9.58 %

9.43 %

8.54 % Net interest margin 3.56 %

3.54 %

3.29 % END OF PERIOD BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY:









Total assets $ 4,789,945



$ 4,733,796



$ 4,811,659

Earning assets 4,418,194



4,381,616



4,466,249

Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 3,676,805



3,685,478



3,714,308

Total loans 3,940,528



3,924,780



4,139,608

Total deposits 3,982,533



3,981,578



3,900,407

Shareholders' equity 459,014



446,241



410,744

Assets serviced for others 10,134,717



10,283,727



10,367,564

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:









Net charge-offs to average loans 0.10 %

0.08 %

0.11 % Allowance to period-end loans 0.85 %

0.85 %

0.83 % Adjusted allowance to adjusted period end loans(1) 1.11 %

1.12 %

1.15 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and repossessions 2.11 %

1.93 %

2.04 % Adjusted nonperforming assets to loans, ORE and repossessions(2) 0.92 %

0.92 %

1.14 % Allowance to nonperforming loans, ORE and repossessions 0.40x



0.44x



0.41x

SELECTED RATIOS:









Loans to total deposits 92.32 %

92.56 %

95.23 % Average total loans to average earning assets 89.59 %

90.21 %

92.71 % Noninterest income to total revenue 38.57 %

44.00 %

51.64 % Leverage ratio 9.60 %

9.18 %

8.74 % Common equity tier 1 capital 9.80 %

9.54 %

8.41 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.90 %

10.64 %

9.47 % Total risk-based capital 13.47 %

13.24 %

11.98 % Mortgage loan production $ 580,645



$ 626,438



$ 613,314

Total mortgage loan sales 511,677



686,153



496,484

Indirect automobile production 60,040



94,407



258,560

Total indirect automobile sales —



—



86,000













(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP. (2) Excludes acquired loans and net of government guarantees. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 202,921



$ 212,293



$ 200,496

Investment securities available-for-sale

285,518



251,602



124,576

Investment securities held-to-maturity

19,925



20,126



21,342

Loans held-for-sale

263,723



239,302



425,300















Loans

3,676,805



3,685,478



3,714,308

Allowance for loan losses

(31,155)



(31,151)



(30,940)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

3,645,650



3,654,327



3,683,368















Premises and equipment, net

94,393



93,699



88,624

Other real estate, net

8,504



8,290



7,668

Bank owned life insurance

71,894



71,510



72,284

Servicing rights, net

116,736



120,390



119,553

Other assets

80,681



62,257



68,448

Total assets

$ 4,789,945



$ 4,733,796



$ 4,811,659















LIABILITIES











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,203,173



$ 1,214,534



$ 1,156,588

Interest-bearing deposits











Demand deposits

497,097



474,441



489,576

Money market and savings deposits

1,334,686



1,365,275



1,375,016

Time deposits

947,577



927,328



879,227

Total deposits

3,982,533



3,981,578



3,900,407















Short-term borrowings

162,453



139,760



337,795

Subordinated debt, net

120,733



120,707



120,620

Other liabilities

65,212



45,510



42,093

Total liabilities

4,330,931



4,287,555



4,400,915















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

238,330



230,841



219,234

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

4,637



985



(631)

Retained earnings

216,047



214,415



192,141

Total shareholders' equity

459,014



446,241



410,744

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,789,945



$ 4,733,796



$ 4,811,659



FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





For the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees

$ 43,865



$ 45,233



$ 39,849

Investment securities

2,444



2,142



1,175

Other

732



896



538

Total interest income

47,041



48,271



41,562

INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

6,266



6,058



4,313

Other borrowings

935



990



910

Subordinated debt

1,698



1,665



1,571

Total interest expense

8,899



8,713



6,794

Net interest income

38,142



39,558



34,768

Provision for loan losses

936



745



2,130

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

37,206



38,813



32,638

NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts

1,785



1,797



1,472

Other fees and charges

2,309



2,374



2,235

Mortgage banking activities

16,735



21,612



28,562

Indirect lending activities

706



689



2,148

SBA lending activities

1,324



3,440



1,157

Trust and wealth management services

655



589



532

Other

432



578



1,027

Total noninterest income

23,946



31,079



37,133

NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

27,812



28,941



27,561

Commissions

6,972



7,858



7,506

Occupancy and equipment

5,095



4,683



4,932

Professional and other services

4,366



3,894



4,798

Other

9,230



10,737



9,945

Total noninterest expense

53,475



56,113



54,742

Income before income tax expense

7,677



13,779



15,029

Income tax expense

1,564



3,855



3,262

NET INCOME

$ 6,113



$ 9,924



$ 11,767















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











Basic

$ 0.22



$ 0.36



$ 0.44

Diluted

$ 0.22



$ 0.36



$ 0.43

Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

27,493



27,283



27,011

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

27,693



27,376



27,121



FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS BY CATEGORY (UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018 Commercial

$ 958,080



$ 904,160



$ 940,430



$ 938,203



$ 897,297

SBA

166,841



156,612



163,147



146,508



140,308

Total commercial and SBA loans

1,124,921



1,060,772



1,103,577



1,084,711



1,037,605























Construction loans

291,522



279,409



262,048



269,330



265,780























Indirect automobile

1,454,748



1,569,274



1,588,419



1,698,879



1,719,670

Installment loans and personal lines of credit

25,246



28,170



29,260



31,807



28,716

Total consumer loans

1,479,994



1,597,444



1,617,679



1,730,686



1,748,386

Residential mortgage

625,431



594,095



571,081



555,636



512,673

Home equity lines of credit

154,937



153,758



152,568



152,523



149,864

Total mortgage loans

780,368



747,853



723,649



708,159



662,537

Loans

3,676,805



3,685,478



3,706,953



3,792,886



3,714,308























Loans held-for-sale:



















Residential mortgage

252,238



225,342



328,090



399,630



355,515

SBA

11,485



13,960



18,229



20,056



19,785

Indirect automobile

—



—



25,000



25,000



50,000

Total loans held-for-sale

263,723



239,302



371,319



444,686



425,300

Total loans

$ 3,940,528



$ 3,924,780



$ 4,078,272



$ 4,237,572



$ 4,139,608

























DEPOSITS BY CATEGORY (UNAUDITED)



For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018 ($ in thousands) Average

Amount

Rate

Average

Amount

Rate

Average

Amount

Rate

Average

Amount

Rate

Average

Amount

Rate Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,185,199



— %

$ 1,239,403



— %

$ 1,244,640



— %

$ 1,172,298



— %

$ 1,120,562



— % Interest-bearing demand deposits 462,980



0.12 %

458,350



0.12 %

463,292



0.13 %

489,051



0.14 %

461,614



0.14 % Money market and savings deposits 1,343,178



0.76 %

1,380,472



0.74 %

1,415,868



0.70 %

1,349,447



0.61 %

1,345,905



0.55 % Time deposits 934,110



1.57 %

925,913



1.43 %

918,668



1.30 %

906,133



1.16 %

901,394



1.04 % Total average deposits $ 3,925,467



0.65 %

$ 4,004,138



0.60 %

$ 4,042,468



0.55 %

$ 3,916,929



0.49 %

$ 3,829,475



0.46 %