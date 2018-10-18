Fidelity Southern Corporation Reports Earnings For Third Quarter Of $12.7 Million

News provided by

Fidelity Southern Corporation

12:53 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Southern Corporation ("Fidelity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LION), holding company for Fidelity Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $12.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $9.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, and with $7.9 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. For the year to date ended September 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $33.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared with $27.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.

Fidelity's Chairman, Jim Miller, said, "The third quarter reflects a number of positive trends with our decision to reduce our indirect auto business. Transitioning to a more commercially focused balance sheet has allowed us to build more customer relationships, help continue our good deposit growth, provide net interest margin growth, and moderate our costs as the banking industry and markets continue to change."

President Palmer Proctor added, "The momentum we started last year has successfully generated over $328 million, or 9%, total loan growth since the end of the third quarter of 2017. This is in spite of very competitive market conditions and accelerated payoffs. We are fully focused on driving shareholder value through our balance sheet transition strategy that will enhance liquidity, drive more commercial bank growth, increase our bond portfolio, and allow us to be more efficient in the back office."

BALANCE SHEET
Total assets decreased by $80.3 million, or 1.6%, during the quarter, to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2018, primarily due to a decrease of $159.3 million in total loans. This decrease was driven by a decrease of $110.5 million in indirect auto loans as Fidelity exited all markets, except for Florida and Georgia, at the end of last quarter. Servicing rights also decreased by $8.7 million, primarily due to the previously announced $1.2 billion sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") during the quarter.

Offsetting these decreases, investments increased by $60.4 million as the Bank continues to increase its investments available-for-sale portfolio as part of its strategy to reposition the balance sheet to higher yielding assets, and reduce its reliance on "gain on sale" income. Cash balances also increased by $25.1 million for the quarter.

Loans
Total loans, including loans held for sale, decreased during the quarter by $159.3 million, or 3.8%, to $4.1 billion at September 30, 2018. This decrease was driven by a reduction of $110.5 million in indirect loans through normal attrition and $18.6 million in loan sales. As planned, production of indirect auto loans decreased by $96.9 million compared to the previous quarter.

Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets, excluding the guaranteed portion of government loans ("adjusted NPA's") and acquired loans, decreased during the quarter. Adjusted NPA's, a non-GAAP measure, decreased by $3.3 million during the quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in nonaccrual loans. Credit quality trend performance remains consistent and strong as net charge-offs decreased from 0.17% to 0.09% of average loans for the quarter. Lower charge-offs helped drive the $1.9 million decrease in the provision for loan losses for the quarter.

Fair Value Adjustments
Loan servicing rights decreased by $8.7 million, or 6.9%, during the quarter to $117.0 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $125.7 million at June 30, 2018. MSRs, the primary component of loan servicing rights, contributed the majority of the change, decreasing by 6.9% to $106.9 million at September 30, 2018, primarily due to the sale of MSRs noted above. The current estimated fair market value of MSRs was $111.6 million at September 30, 2018.

At September 30, 2018, fair value adjustments recorded on the balance sheet for loans held for sale, interest rate lock commitments ("IRLCs"), and hedge items were $11.8 million, a $3.0 million, or 20.1% decrease, from June 30, 2018. The gross pipeline of interest rate lock commitments was $65.7 million lower at quarter end, compared to June 30, 2018, due to slower seasonal production.

Deposits
Core deposits grew by $17.7 million during the quarter to $3.1 billion with noninterest bearing demand deposits contributing to nearly all of this growth. Noninterest bearing deposits grew by 1.4% as interest bearing demand, money market, and savings accounts remained flat. This increase was offset by a decrease in time deposits of $37.4 million during the quarter, mainly due to a decrease of $30.6 million in brokered deposits, resulting in a decrease in total deposits of $19.7 million, or 0.5%.

INCOME STATEMENT
Net Income
Net income was $12.7 million, or a $3.4 million increase over the previous quarter, as net interest income increased by $2.3 million and noninterest expense decreased by $3.3 million, primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in commissions as a 17.7% decrease in mortgage loan production during the quarter drove lower mortgage commissions. A decrease of $1.9 million in the provision for loan losses also contributed to the increase in net income. Offsetting these changes was a decrease in noninterest income of $3.3 million, primarily due to a $5.9 million decrease in mortgage banking income, offset by a $2.8 million increase in other operating income mainly due to a $2.6 million death benefit received from cash surrender value life insurance policies during the quarter.

Net income was $4.8 million higher compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $5.4 million.

Interest Income
Interest income of $46.9 million was higher by $2.1 million, compared to the prior quarter, primarily driven by an increase of 25 basis points in the yield on total loans. Interest income on loans for the quarter included a $1.1 million interest recovery from one nonaccrual commercial loan, which contributed 11 basis points to this increase. Although average loans decreased by $111.7 million for the quarter, $98.7 million of this was due to a decrease in lower yielding indirect loans, which were partially replaced in the portfolio mix with higher yielding commercial and SBA loans. An increase in average investment securities of $26.4 million also contributed to higher interest income. The yield on total average interest-bearing assets increased 23 basis points from the previous quarter.

As compared to the same period in the prior year, interest income increased by $7.8 million as average loans increased by $384.6 million and the yield on total average interest-bearing assets increased by 43 basis points, as market interest rates increased year over year.

Interest Expense
Interest expense of $8.1 million decreased slightly by $143,000, or 1.7%, for the quarter as average FHLB borrowings decreased by $226.1 million.

As compared to the same period in the prior year, interest expense increased by $2.4 million. Rising market rates paid on money market deposits and CD's drove the increase, as well as increased volume and rates for short term borrowings.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin was 3.45% for the quarter compared to 3.22% in the previous quarter, an increase of 23 basis points. Adjusting the net interest margin for the $1.1 million interest recovery, the net interest margin percentage was 3.36% for the quarter. Loan coupon yields, excluding fees, SBA discount accretion, and accretable yields, increased faster than deposit and borrowing costs during the quarter.

The yield on total interest-bearing liabilities increased by only 2 basis points while the yield on average earning assets increased by 23 basis points from 3.95% to 4.18%. The previously mentioned interest recovery of $1.1 million contributed 11 basis points to this increase. Average loans decreased by $111.7 million, of which $98.7 million was a decrease in lower yielding indirect auto loans. Higher yielding commercial and SBA loans increased by $40.8 million as the Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet continues to occur.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $172.9 million, as average borrowings decreased by $226.1 million during the quarter since average deposit growth of $53.2 million helped to fund loan production.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the quarter increased by 25 basis points to 3.45% from 3.20%, primarily due to a 43 basis point increase in the yield on total average interest-earning assets of $4.5 billion, offset by an increase of 27 basis points in the yield on total average interest-bearing liabilities of $3.1 billion. Average earning assets increased by $307.0 million, primarily due to an increase in average loans over the year. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $136.1 million, primarily driven by an increase in average borrowings of $148.2 million, offset by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $12.3 million.

Noninterest Income
On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income decreased by $3.3 million, or 9.0%, largely due to a net decrease in income from mortgage banking activities of $5.9 million, or 20.0%. Gross mortgage revenue decreased by $4.5 million and the mortgage MSR valuation impairment resulted in a decrease in related income of $1.3 million. Mortgage production also decreased during the quarter by $160.7 million.  Offsetting this decrease, other noninterest income increased by $2.8 million, primarily due to the $2.6 million death benefit received from life insurance policies during the quarter.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter of $33.7 million was flat.

Noninterest Expense
On a linked-quarter basis, total noninterest expense decreased by $3.3 million, or 5.6%, due to a decrease in commissions expense of $1.7 million from lower mortgage loan originations and a net decrease in all other noninterest expenses of $1.5 million. These were primarily due to projects related to debit card and ATM fraud loss, outside service fees, utilities, and other liabilities, offset by increased incentives related to the balance sheet strategies implemented earlier in the year.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest expense of $55.6 million increased by $2.7 million, or 5.2%. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $2.5 million, or 9.4%, due primarily to an increase in headcount of 63 in the mortgage and retail delivery and branches.

Income Taxes
 On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense increased by $801,000, primarily due to the increase in pre-tax income for the quarter.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, income tax expense decreased by $1.1 million as the effective tax rate decreased from 37.9% to 22.6% primarily as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017, which included, among other things, a reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% from the beginning of the tax year 2018 going forward.

OTHER NEWS
On August 30, 2018, the Bank sold MSRs relating to certain single family mortgage loans serviced for the Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae") and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac"), with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $1.2 billion, effective as of August 31, 2018 ("Sale Date"). Approximately $13.9 million in deposit balances representing custodial funds and advances related to the MSRs were transferred to the buyer by the Bank after the Sale Date. The sale represented approximately 12% of the Bank's total single family mortgage servicing portfolio as of August 31, 2018.

This was the first sale of MSRs executed by the Bank as part of the Company's capital management strategy. The Bank anticipates executing other MSRs sales from time to time in the future as part of its ordinary course of business.

ABOUT FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, Fidelity Bank and LionMark Insurance Company, provides banking services and Wealth Management services and credit-related insurance products through branches in Georgia and Florida, and an insurance office in Atlanta, Georgia. Indirect auto loans are provided in Georgia and Florida and mortgage loans are provided throughout the South, while SBA loans are originated nationwide. For additional information about Fidelity's products and services, please visit the website at www.FidelitySouthern.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RATIO RECONCILIATION" tables included below reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP ratios. The non-GAAP ratios contain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these "non-GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that allows better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry and provides a greater understanding of the asset quality of the Company's loan portfolio exclusive of the indirect auto, government-guaranteed and acquired loan portfolios. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SAFE HARBOR
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by Federal Securities Laws, including statements about financial outlook and business environment. These statements are provided to assist in the understanding of future financial performance and such performance involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Any such statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the section entitled "Forward Looking Statements" from Fidelity Southern Corporation's 2017 Annual Report filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information and other factors that could affect future financial results are included in Fidelity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

As of or for the Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

September 30,
 2017

September 30,
 2018

September 30,
 2017

INCOME STATEMENT DATA:

Interest income

$

46,872

$

44,740

$

39,105

$

133,174

$

116,325

Interest expense

8,125

8,268

5,711

23,187

16,951

Net interest income

38,747

36,472

33,394

109,987

99,374

Provision for loan losses

360

2,286

1,425

4,776

4,275

Noninterest income

33,662

36,977

33,638

107,772

106,064

Noninterest expense

55,585

58,852

52,837

169,179

157,960

Net income before income taxes

16,464

12,311

12,770

43,804

43,203

Income tax expense

3,722

2,921

4,836

9,905

15,850

Net income

12,742

9,390

7,934

33,899

27,353

PERFORMANCE:

Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.47

$

0.35

$

0.30

$

1.25

$

1.03

Earnings per common share - diluted

0.47

0.34

0.30

1.25

1.03

Total revenues

72,409

73,449

67,032

217,759

205,438

Book value per common share

15.85

15.48

14.47

15.85

14.47

Tangible book value per common share(1)

15.43

15.05

14.00

15.43

14.00

Cash dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.36

0.36

Dividend payout ratio

25.53

%

34.29

%

40.00

%

28.80

%

34.95

%

Return on average assets

1.05

%

0.77

%

0.70

%

0.95

%

0.81

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

11.87

%

9.06

%

8.28

%

10.92

%

9.66

%

Equity to assets ratio

8.98

%

8.60

%

8.61

%

8.98

%

8.61

%

Net interest margin

3.45

%

3.22

%

3.20

%

3.32

%

3.20

%

END OF PERIOD BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY:

Total assets

$

4,812,056

$

4,892,369

$

4,505,423

$

4,812,056

$

4,505,423

Earning assets

4,448,875

4,549,315

4,167,549

4,448,875

4,167,549

Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale

3,706,953

3,792,886

3,409,707

3,706,953

3,409,707

Total loans

4,078,272

4,237,572

3,750,036

4,078,272

3,750,036

Total deposits

4,049,969

4,069,630

3,938,360

4,049,969

3,938,360

Shareholders' equity

432,098

420,962

388,068

432,098

388,068

Assets serviced for others(2)

10,882,832

10,632,607

10,109,466

10,882,832

10,109,466

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.09

%

0.17

%

0.13

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

Allowance to period-end loans

0.84

%

0.83

%

0.90

%

0.84

%

0.90

%

Adjusted allowance to adjusted period end loans(1)

1.14

%

1.16

%

1.29

%

1.14

%

1.29

%

Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and repossessions

1.92

%

1.96

%

1.71

%

1.92

%

1.71

%

Adjusted nonperforming assets to loans, ORE and repossessions(3)

0.92

%

0.99

%

1.05

%

0.92

%

1.05

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans, ORE and repossessions

0.44x

0.42x

0.52x

0.44x

0.52x

SELECTED RATIOS:

Loans to total deposits

91.53

%

93.20

%

86.58

%

91.53

%

86.58

%

Average total loans to average earning assets

92.29

%

92.90

%

89.85

%

92.63

%

89.61

%

Noninterest income to total revenue

46.49

%

50.34

%

50.18

%

49.49

%

51.63

%

Leverage ratio

8.96

%

8.43

%

8.81

%

8.96

%

8.81

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

9.15

%

8.45

%

8.81

%

9.15

%

8.81

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

10.24

%

9.50

%

9.96

%

10.24

%

9.96

%

Total risk-based capital

12.78

%

11.99

%

12.68

%

12.78

%

12.68

%

Mortgage loan production

$

748,044

$

908,754

$

752,854

$

2,270,112

$

2,106,277

Total mortgage loan sales

771,058

800,084

731,595

2,067,626

1,986,671

Indirect automobile production

86,801

183,675

256,084

529,036

822,341

Total indirect automobile sales

18,614

29,275

27,115

133,889

371,546

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP.

(2)  Balances for September 30, 2018 include approximately $1.2 billion of sub-serviced loans as a result of the August 31, 2018 MSRs sale. Servicing on these loans transferred to the Purchaser on 10/1/18 and 10/16/18.

(3)  Excludes acquired loans and net of government guarantees. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

September 30,
 2017

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

182,672

$

157,586

$

312,027

Investment securities available-for-sale

209,180

148,155

124,827

Investment securities held-to-maturity

20,383

20,984

15,072

Loans held-for-sale

371,319

444,686

340,329

Loans

3,706,953

3,792,886

3,409,707

Allowance for loan losses

(31,157)

(31,623)

(30,703)

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

3,675,796

3,761,263

3,379,004

Premises and equipment, net

91,359

90,246

87,792

Other real estate, net

8,031

6,834

8,624

Bank owned life insurance

71,092

72,703

71,455

Servicing rights, net

116,982

125,704

111,890

Other assets

65,242

64,208

54,403

Total assets

$

4,812,056

$

4,892,369

$

4,505,423

LIABILITIES

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,249,391

$

1,232,650

$

1,112,714

Interest-bearing deposits

Demand deposits

477,477

491,307

464,780

Money market and savings deposits

1,413,960

1,399,160

1,371,233

Time deposits

909,141

946,513

989,633

Total deposits

4,049,969

4,069,630

3,938,360

Short-term borrowings

163,562

237,886

14,746

Subordinated debt, net

120,680

120,653

120,554

Other liabilities

45,747

43,238

43,695

Total liabilities

4,379,958

4,471,407

4,117,355

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock

226,605

223,771

212,633

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net

(2,270)

(1,096)

964

Retained earnings

207,763

198,287

174,471

Total shareholders' equity

432,098

420,962

388,068

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,812,056

$

4,892,369

$

4,505,423

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

September 30,
 2017

September 30,
 2018

September 30,
 2017

INTEREST INCOME

Loans, including fees

$

44,746

$

42,845

$

37,290

$

127,440

$

110,933

Investment securities

1,646

1,354

1,011

4,175

3,389

Other

480

541

804

1,559

2,003

Total interest income

46,872

44,740

39,105

133,174

116,325

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

5,655

4,823

4,163

14,791

11,503

Other borrowings

818

1,812

16

3,540

910

Subordinated debt

1,652

1,633

1,532

4,856

4,538

Total interest expense

8,125

8,268

5,711

23,187

16,951

Net interest income

38,747

36,472

33,394

109,987

99,374

Provision for loan losses

360

2,286

1,425

4,776

4,275

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

38,387

34,186

31,969

105,211

95,099

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,690

1,468

1,553

4,630

4,489

Other fees and charges

2,464

2,449

2,197

7,148

6,060

Mortgage banking activities

23,520

29,383

25,040

81,465

77,865

Indirect lending activities

1,120

1,270

1,901

4,538

9,967

SBA lending activities

914

1,217

1,460

3,288

3,959

Trust and wealth management services

588

574

325

1,694

853

Other

3,366

616

1,162

5,009

2,871

Total noninterest income

33,662

36,977

33,638

107,772

106,064

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

28,805

28,215

26,331

84,581

77,621

Commissions

9,523

11,242

9,244

28,271

26,126

Occupancy and equipment

4,654

4,541

4,508

14,127

13,371

Professional and other services

4,243

4,635

4,604

13,676

13,723

Other

8,360

10,219

8,150

28,524

27,119

Total noninterest expense

55,585

58,852

52,837

169,179

157,960

Income before income tax expense

16,464

12,311

12,770

43,804

43,203

Income tax expense

3,722

2,921

4,836

9,905

15,850

NET INCOME

$

12,742

$

9,390

$

7,934

$

33,899

$

27,353

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

Basic

$

0.47

$

0.35

$

0.30

$

1.25

$

1.03

Diluted

$

0.47

$

0.34

$

0.30

$

1.25

$

1.03

Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

27,229

27,093

26,729

27,112

26,500

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

27,337

27,222

26,849

27,223

26,625

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOANS BY CATEGORY
(UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

Commercial

$

940,430

$

938,203

$

897,297

$

811,199

$

789,788

SBA

163,147

146,508

140,308

141,208

142,989

Total commercial and SBA loans

1,103,577

1,084,711

1,037,605

952,407

932,777

Construction loans

262,048

269,330

265,780

248,317

243,600

Indirect automobile

1,588,419

1,698,879

1,719,670

1,716,156

1,609,678

Installment loans and personal lines of credit

29,260

31,807

28,716

25,995

26,189

Total consumer loans

1,617,679

1,730,686

1,748,386

1,742,151

1,635,867

Residential mortgage

571,081

555,636

512,673

489,721

452,584

Home equity lines of credit

152,568

152,523

149,864

148,370

144,879

Total mortgage loans

723,649

708,159

662,537

638,091

597,463

Loans

3,706,953

3,792,886

3,714,308

3,580,966

3,409,707

Loans held-for-sale:

Residential mortgage

328,090

399,630

355,515

269,140

257,325

SBA

18,229

20,056

19,785

13,615

8,004

Indirect automobile

25,000

25,000

50,000

75,000

75,000

Total loans held-for-sale

371,319

444,686

425,300

357,755

340,329

Total loans

$

4,078,272

$

4,237,572

$

4,139,608

$

3,938,721

$

3,750,036

DEPOSITS BY CATEGORY
(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

($ in thousands)

Average
Amount

Rate

Average
Amount

Rate

Average
Amount

Rate

Average
Amount

Rate

Average
Amount

Rate

Noninterest-bearing 
     demand deposits

$

1,244,640

%

$

1,172,298

%

$

1,120,562

%

$

1,124,759

%

$

1,103,414

%

Interest-bearing demand 
     deposits

463,292

0.13

%

489,051

0.14

%

461,614

0.14

%

453,714

0.11

%

447,348

0.12

%

Money market and 
     savings deposits

1,415,868

0.70

%

1,349,447

0.61

%

1,345,905

0.55

%

1,381,207

0.53

%

1,341,189

0.49

%

Time deposits

918,668

1.30

%

906,133

1.16

%

901,394

1.04

%

958,790

0.94

%

1,021,563

0.92

%

Total average deposits

$

4,042,468

0.55

%

$

3,916,929

0.49

%

$

3,829,475

0.46

%

$

3,918,470

0.43

%

$

3,913,514

0.42

%

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
NONPERFORMING AND CLASSIFIED ASSETS
(UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonaccrual loans (2)(6)

$

53,173

$

58,027

$

58,706

$

47,012

$

41,408

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

8,858

8,278

7,728

6,313

6,534

Repossessions

1,271

1,303

1,853

2,392

2,040

Other real estate (ORE)

8,031

6,834

7,668

7,621

8,624

Nonperforming assets

$

71,333

$

74,442

$

75,955

$

63,338

$

58,606

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

Loans 30-89 days past due

$

6,858

$

6,514

$

15,695

$

22,079

$

10,193

Loans 30-89 days past due to loans

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.42

%

0.62

%

0.30

%

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing to loans

0.24

%

0.22

%

0.21

%

0.18

%

0.19

%

Nonperforming loans as a % of loans

1.67

%

1.75

%

1.79

%

1.49

%

1.41

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, ORE, and repossessions

1.92

%

1.96

%

2.04

%

1.76

%

1.71

%

Adjusted nonperforming assets to adjusted loans, ORE and repossessions(8)

0.92

%

0.99

%

1.14

%

1.06

%

1.05

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.48

%

1.52

%

1.58

%

1.38

%

1.30

%

Adjusted nonperforming assets to total assets(8)

0.68

%

0.73

%

0.84

%

0.79

%

0.75

%

Classified Asset Ratio(4)

19.60

%

21.84

%

21.70

%

20.70

%

20.59

%

ALL to nonperforming loans

50.23

%

47.69

%

46.57

%

55.83

%

64.04

%

Net charge-offs, annualized to average loans

0.09

%

0.17

%

0.11

%

0.11

%

0.13

%

ALL as a % of loans

0.84

%

0.83

%

0.83

%

0.83

%

0.90

%

Adjusted ALL as a % of adjusted loans(7)

1.14

%

1.16

%

1.15

%

1.16

%

1.29

%

ALL as a % of loans, excluding acquired loans(5)

0.88

%

0.87

%

0.88

%

0.88

%

0.96

%

CLASSIFIED ASSETS

Classified loans(1)

$

80,176

$

87,688

$

83,867

$

77,679

$

75,033

ORE and repossessions

9,302

8,137

9,521

10,013

10,664

Total classified assets(3)

$

89,478

$

95,825

$

93,388

$

87,692

$

85,697

(1) Amount of SBA guarantee included in classified loans

$

5,254

$

4,870

$

2,879

$

2,930

$

2,755

(2) Amount of repurchased government-guaranteed loans, primarily residential mortgage loans, included in nonaccrual loans

$

27,218

$

27,220

$

26,091

$

19,478

$

15,450

(3) Classified assets include loans having a risk rating of substandard or worse, both accrual and nonaccrual, repossessions and ORE, net of loss share and purchase discounts (for periods prior to 2018)

(4) Classified asset ratio is defined as classified assets as a percentage of the sum of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses

(5) Allowance calculation excludes the recorded investment of acquired loans, due to valuation calculated at acquisition

(6) Excludes purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans which are not removed from their accounting pool

(7) Excludes indirect and acquired loans. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure

(8) Excludes acquired loans and net of government guarantees. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

INCOME FROM INDIRECT LENDING ACTIVITIES

(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

Loan servicing revenue

$

1,581

$

1,690

$

1,769

$

2,158

$

2,130

Gain on sale of loans

53

22

442

532

263

Gain on capitalization of servicing rights

124

196

569

406

182

Ancillary loan servicing revenue

162

166

183

247

172

    Gross indirect lending revenue

1,920

2,074

2,963

3,343

2,747

Less:

Amortization of servicing rights, net

(800)

(804)

(815)

(777)

(846)

Total income from indirect lending activities

$

1,120

$

1,270

$

2,148

$

2,566

$

1,901

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF INDIRECT LENDING

(UNAUDITED)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

Average loans outstanding(1)

$

1,673,014

$

1,771,665

$

1,784,982

$

1,748,179

$

1,627,946

Loans serviced for others

$

838,574

$

932,915

$

1,018,743

$

1,056,509

$

1,114,710

Past due loans:

     Amount 30+ days past due

2,659

2,407

2,257

3,423

2,965

     Number 30+ days past due

258

217

197

283

255

30+ day performing delinquency rate(2)

0.16

%

0.14

%

0.13

%

0.19

%

0.18

%

Nonperforming loans

1,490

1,526

1,539

1,916

1,405

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of 
     period end loans(2)

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.11

%

0.08

%

Net charge-offs

$

1,069

$

864

$

1,147

$

798

$

1,047

Net charge-off rate(3)

0.26

%

0.20

%

0.27

%

0.19

%

0.27

%

Number of vehicles repossessed during 
     the period

139

132

140

107

132

Quarterly production weighted average 
     beacon score

769

779

781

783

776

(1)  Includes held-for-sale

(2)  Calculated by dividing loan category as of the end of the period by period-end loans including held for sale for the specified loan portfolio

(3)  Calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS OF INDIRECT LENDING

(UNAUDITED)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

Production by state:

Alabama (3)

$

50

$

9,920

$

12,239

$

19,216

$

13,587

Arkansas (3)

4,488

20,322

30,732

26,997

North Carolina (3)

97

15,580

23,383

28,912

16,545

South Carolina (3)

11,065

12,322

16,559

10,959

Florida

51,620

52,645

65,786

87,750

51,723

Georgia

35,034

38,322

38,288

45,571

31,266

Mississippi (3)

22,605

24,785

32,141

24,535

Tennessee (3)

11,098

13,509

17,635

10,931

Virginia (3)

3,620

6,495

8,223

Texas (2)

13,312

Louisiana (3)

17,952

44,306

60,021

47,576

Oklahoma (2)

430

Total production by state

$

86,801

$

183,675

$

258,560

$

345,032

$

256,084

Loan sales

$

18,614

$

29,275

$

86,000

$

59,681

$

27,115

Portfolio yield (1)

3.08

%

3.02

%

2.98

%

2.98

%

2.92

%

(1)

Includes held-for-sale

(2)

Fidelity exited the Oklahoma and Texas markets in Q3 2017

(3)

Fidelity exited the Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, and Louisiana markets in 2018

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

INCOME FROM MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITIES

(UNAUDITED)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

(in thousands)

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

September 30,
 2017

Marketing gain, net

$

16,427

$

20,330

$

17,575

$

16,683

$

19,713

Origination points and fees

4,707

5,495

3,647

3,482

3,815

Loan servicing revenue

6,360

6,206

6,221

5,851

5,616

Gross mortgage revenue

$

27,494

$

32,031

$

27,443

$

26,016

$

29,144

Less: