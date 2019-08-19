FIDI Frenzy at Able

Growing with its customer base is consistent with the family-style ethos that Joe and Jim Singleton founded Able on in 1987, and the company's readiness to expand at every turn has been the result of its canny ability to attract the right kind of management to this family.

With 30 years of experience at JK moving before arriving at Able in 2012 as its Chief Operating Officer, Steve Kuhn has played a significant role in the company's rapid expansion. Guiding JK through their own FIDI approvals in 2001 made him aware of just how ready Able was for this next big step.

"The speedy manner with which we were able to meet the tough requirements of the FIDI approval process validated the practices we routinely use," says Kuhn, "and everyone in the company felt great about the whole exercise."

Director of International at Able since 2014, Michele Eckert has been a believer in the company since their introduction in 2009 when she observed their contract beginnings at the State Department.

"The leaders at Able were humble, down to earth, and I could rely on them to service the needs of my customers," she says. "Working with Able to build an International Department has been extremely rewarding, and FIDI affiliation will open even more doors for us."

Watching the company he and his brother founded branch out globally has been another confirmation for President Jim Singleton that they are doing the right things with the right people.

"FIDI affiliation has always been a part of the company's future plans, and I was proud of everyone in the Able family when this materialized so quickly," says Singleton.

With 5 FIDI affiliates in the Washington D.C. Region to choose from, Able is counting on this solidarity in values to make it a good choice for companies and individuals with international moving needs, but it also recognizes that the competition at this level are all uniquely qualified to be where they are.

"Membership at this level of our industry can only be attained by companies that have learned how to put the customer first," says Joe Singleton, "and in putting customers first it sometimes becomes necessary to work together to advance the industry as a whole.

"Able will always be willing to share best practices, our time, and any other resources we have available to us with fellow movers in order to ensure consumer confidence in our industry."

Check out our website at www.ablemoving.com

Follow us on Twitter @ablemovinginc

Like us on Facebook @AblemovingVA

SOURCE Able Moving & Storage

Related Links

http://www.ablemoving.com

