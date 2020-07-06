Fieger announces release of the videotape of the killing of Cornelius Fredericks

DETROIT, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Geoffrey Fieger will hold a press conference by Zoom, tomorrow, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. to disclose and discuss the video regarding the killing of Cornelius Fredericks at the Lakeside For Children in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Last week, both criminal charges and a civil lawsuit were filed against Lakeside For Children and Sequel Youth Services of Michigan. Fieger said:

"The video is horrific and graphic. However, it appears that portions of the video have been deleted. We have not determined yet if Lakeside For Children is responsible for the missing footage."

SOURCE Fieger Law