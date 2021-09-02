Field Devices Calibration Services Market will progress at 4.49% CAGR during 2021-2025 with ABB Ltd. and Siemens AG Emerging as Dominant Players | Technavio
Sep 02, 2021, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The field devices calibration services market in the industrial machinery industry is poised to grow by USD 650.29 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the field devices calibration services market will progress at a CAGR of 4.49%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The maximized production yield, elimination of errors in industrial operation, and ensuring adherence to process safety guidelines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a decrease in calibration requirement with the deployment of the smart instruments and loss of industrial productivity during device calibration are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth in the long run.
Field Devices Calibration Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Field Devices Calibration Services Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Process Industries
- Discrete Industries
- Type
- Temperature And Humidity Calibration
- Electrical Calibration
- Pressure Calibration
- Mechanical Calibration
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Field Devices Calibration Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Element Metech AB, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Integrated Service Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.
To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the field devices calibration services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Field Devices Calibration Services Market size
- Field Devices Calibration Services Market trends
- Field Devices Calibration Services Market industry analysis
Field Devices Calibration Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist field devices calibration services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the field devices calibration services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the field devices calibration services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of field devices calibration services market vendors
