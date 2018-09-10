Field Nation Launches First Platform Offering Total Workforce Management Solution

In an effort to provide customers with solutions that streamline the entire total workforce management process, Field Nation announces the launch of Field Nation ONE, the world's leading single platform for sourcing, engaging, and managing a company's on-site and on-demand workforce.

When working with a blended workforce, businesses face several common hiring and talent management challenges, including fragmented labor pools and lack of efficiency. Field Nation ONE directly addresses and eliminates common pain points, ultimately enabling increased revenue and higher utilization of talent. Additional benefits of the Field Nation ONE platform include:

Optimize Workforce – Field Nation ONE enables businesses to effectively source and manage all types of talent, including W2 employees, private contractors and vendors, and public contractors through the Field Nation Marketplace.

Organize Talent Pools – Field Nation ONE lets businesses organize their entire workforce – including W2 employees, private contractors and vendors, and public contractors – into skill- and project-specific talent pools to easily identify the best individual for the job and quickly fill coverage gaps and find the most relevant talent for your projects.

Manage Project Workflow – Field Nation ONE allows businesses to monitor and optimize all elements of a project's workflow. Through the dashboard, users are able to easily route work to private vendors, identify skilled service providers within the Field Nation Marketplace, and schedule W2 employees.

"As a leader of freelance marketplace solutions, we're proud to introduce an innovative platform that provides onboarding, managing and optimizing capabilities," said Mynul Khan, founder and CEO of Field Nation. "By simplifying the process of managing a blended workforce, businesses will be able to focus on what really matters – revenue and growth."

Vendors and service providers also benefit from the platform, as it provides real-time updates and messages about available and assigned work through the mobile app, allows access to available work on the Field Nation Marketplace and distributes automated payments twice a week.

"It is very exciting to get into a single system and see our W2s and contractors at the same time," said Jonathan Poole, CEO of F2Onsite. "We expect Field Nation ONE to help us better communicate with our customers, and through the mobile app we'll be able to give real-time updates to our clients and look a lot more professional to our customers."

For more information about Field Nation ONE, visit here.

Field Nation connects businesses with service providers and partners with them to complete projects. Field Nation combines marketplace coverage with project management tools to deliver on-site expertise anytime, anywhere. Whether companies of 1 or 1,000 need to manage internal staff projects, contingent workforce tasks, or source local service providers for immediate needs, Field Nation is the number one choice to get work done.

