Field-Programmable Gate Array Market | Analyzing Growth in Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

The report on the field-programmable gate array market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Field-Programmable Gate Array Market is segmented by Type (High-end FPGA, Mid-end FPGA, and Low-end FPGA), Application (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer electronics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increased proliferation of IoT will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The field-programmable gate array market covers the following areas:

Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Sizing

Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Forecast

Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

Flex Logix Technologies Inc.

Intel Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Menta

Microchip Technology Inc.

QuickLogic Corp.

Xilinx Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market - Global ethernet test equipment market is segmented by product (10 GbE, 1 GbE, and 40 GbE and above) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Electronic Design Automation for PCB and MCM Market - Global electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market is segmented by application (networking and communications, automotive, MII, cellular phone, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summarys

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

High-end FPGA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mid-end FPGA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Low-end FPGA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

Flex Logix Technologies Inc.

Intel Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Menta

Microchip Technology Inc.

QuickLogic Corp.

Xilinx Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/field-programmable-gate-array-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/field-programmable-gate-arraymarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/field-programmable-gate-array-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=T41_004_wk36_report&utm_content=IRTNTR44145

