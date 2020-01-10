Field Service Management Industry Forecasts, 2019-2025 - Leading Players are Infor, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Field Service Management Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global field service management market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.



The adoption rate of field service management is significantly high and many of the established tech players including Salesforce are making this technology a key part of their strategies.



The global field service management market is segmented on the basis of deployment and industry verticals. Based on the deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment. On-premise deployment of field service management is expected to hold a prominent share in the market. While the cloud-based solution is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Cloud-based field service management solutions are increasingly being adopted by enterprises owing to its easy, flexible, affordable, and scalable features. Further, on the basis of industry verticals, the global field service management market is segmented into IT & telecom, energy & utilities, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, and others.



Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world (RoW). Among these, North America is expected to hold a prominent position in the global field service management market. The market growth is attributed to the high internet penetration rate and increasing connectivity across the region which has significantly impacted the buying behavior of the customer.



Further, the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the players covered in the global field service management market report include Oracle Corp., SAP SE, ServicePower Inc., Microsoft Corp., Infor, salesforce.com Inc., and others.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global field service management market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global field service management market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global field service management market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Infor

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Microsoft Corp.

3.3.3. Oracle Corp.

3.3.4. Salesforce.com Inc.

3.3.5. SAP SE



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Field Service Management Market by Deployment

5.1.1. On-Premise

5.1.2. Cloud-Based

5.2. Global Field Service Management Market by Industry Verticals

5.2.1. IT & Telecom

5.2.2. Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.2.3. Manufacturing

5.2.4. Energy & Utilities

5.2.5. Others (BFSI & Retail)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Astea International Inc.

7.2. Comarch S.A.

7.3. FieldAware Inc.

7.4. FieldEZ

7.5. GEOCONCEPT SAS

7.6. IFS AB

7.7. Infor

7.8. Microsoft Corp.

7.9. MSI Data, LLC

7.10. Oracle Corp.

7.11. OverIT S.p.A.

7.12. PRAXEDO

7.13. Salesforce.com Inc.

7.14. SAP SE

7.15. ServiceMax Inc.

7.16. ServicePower Inc.

7.17. Trimble Inc.

7.18. Zinier Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4racym

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

