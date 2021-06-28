Field Services & Support Poised To Gain Critical Mass

BERLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global field service management segment of economies is set to see prolific demand in the coming months, as companies start to resume operations. Phillip Inberg, CFO & Director of enterprise field service management and scheduling software leader, TillerStack, expects the company's customers are primed to take full advantage of the expected boom.



Mr. Inberg said:

"Based on our analysis, there's a huge post-pandemic pent up demand waiting to be unleashed. As businesses try to respond to field staff demand for support, they'll experience service bottlenecks. Unless they are equipped with technology and tools to support their teams."

The company's Field Workforce Management and Workflow management solutions have proven to deliver real cost savings by reducing travel time/distances, increasing productivity across technicians and ensuring SLAs are met.

The company expects an upsurge in almost every aspect of service-related economic activity:



"Clients equipped with our salon scheduling software have already reported a sharp increase in bookings and reservations. This is now enabling them to better plan for back-office and operational support, including ordering supplies and hiring staff."

Özgür Demir, Technical Lead and Project Manager at TillerStack, echoed Mr. Inberg's assessment, and said that a recent survey conducted by the company's technical team supports those views:

"Our clients have been using our scheduling software for several years now. Based on data accumulated over the years, we're definitely seeing an uptick in customer advance bookings for everything – from scheduling personal care appointments to maintenance inspection and service appointments."

By testing all their support processes well ahead of resumption of full operations, the company's customers have ensured their field service teams have all the information, reports and data required to quickly deliver in-field teams the support they require. This includes the company's salon scheduling software, which is expected to field, schedule and process thousands of personal care and grooming services calls a day across the company's client base.

In closing the session, Mr. Inberg thanked everyone for their participation at the event, and encouraged any business that wishes to leverage pent-up field service demand, to reach out to the company and explore ways to leverage the company's software and technology.



