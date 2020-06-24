Field Squared Named a Top Ten Most Promising Field Service Solution Provider by CIOReview

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field SquaredTM, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, today announced the company has been recognized among the 10 Most Promising Field Service Solution Providers for 2020, an elite group of companies featured in the Field Service special edition of CIOReview magazine.

"Field Squared continues to impress us with its truly innovative approach in the field service management software space. By providing all-in-one automation software, organizations future-proof business operations," said Justin S. Gonsalves, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "We are elated to include Field Squared in our annual list of the 10 Most Promising Field Service Solution Providers."

The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts, including analysts, technology veterans, corporate executives and members of CIO Review's editorial board. The positioning is based on evaluation of Field Squared as an industry leader, disrupting the field service, enterprise asset and mobile workforce management software markets with its all-in-one automation platform.

"Today, lack of data to make informed business decisions, combined with forcing field workers to juggle multiple applications, is unnecessary with the right field service technology in place. Field service organizations seek out Field Squared to manage everything—from the office to the field—all-in-one," said Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO at Field Squared. "We are honored to be recognized by CIOReview for our commitment to moving the industry forward with ground-breaking solutions."

Field Squared is an all-in-one platform that serves as the digital backbone of an organizations' field service operations, spanning field service management, enterprise asset management, and mobile workforce management. With Field Squared, organizations move faster, drastically reduce operating expenses, and achieve exponential efficiency gains without compromising.

Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.

