Field Squared Named Among the 10 Best Performing Field Service Solution Providers of 2020

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc.TM, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, announced it has been named among the 10 Best Performing Field Service Software Providers of 2020 by Insights Success Magazine.

"Insights Success is honored to feature and recognize Field Squared—a pioneer in the field service automation software market. Being a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, which has proved to be reliable, flexible, scalable, and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of your field service workforce," Pooja M. Bansal, Editor-in-Chief.

The Field Squared Field Service Automation Platform is an innovative solution for field service businesses. Field Squared all-in-one software provides an incomparable comprehensive view across an organizations' entire service operations. With Field Squared, organizations can:

Decrease drive time and reduce fuel costs with scheduling and route optimization

Improve customer service experience using real-time status alerts and notifications

Increase first time fix rate with inventory management, ensuring the right parts and equipment to the right job, including mobile transfer inventory tools for the field

Connect disparate systems, utilizing Field Squared as the single source of truth

Field Squared eliminates the need for businesses to purchase multiple systems or software. Configuring to the needs of any business that conducts field work, manages or maintains assets (internal- or customer-owned) and tracks a mobile workforce, Field Squared automates and accelerates field service operations management.

"We are elated to be recognized once again by Insights Success among the best performing field service solution providers," Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO at Field Squared. "This is validation of what we do every day for our customers and we will continue moving the industry forward."

Read the featured article and list of the 10 Best Field Service Solution Providers, 2020: https://www.insightssuccess.com/field-squared-the-digital-backbone-of-field-service-operations-management/

About Field Squared

Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.

