Field Squared Selected by TRC to Embolden Digital Transformation of Its Utility Service Operations

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Co., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc.™, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, today announced that TRC Companies (NYSE: TRR), a leading global consulting, engineering and construction management firm, selected Field Squared as the backbone technology across its utility field service operations.

"Since 2016, TRC has expanded our field services offering to the natural gas distribution industry, where we help our customers maintain the safety and integrity of their distribution systems," stated Nate Spayde, Project Manager at TRC. "As our field-based programs grew, we identified a need to streamline our project management processes with software to efficiently schedule, execute, and report on activities. We chose Field Squared as the best fit solution to help TRC meet these goals."

With 140 offices around the world, and servicing many notable Fortune 500 utility companies, TRC has provided pioneering solutions to the power, infrastructure, environmental and energy markets for over 50 years.

TRC sought all-in-one software to meet the requirements of a corporate initiative to adopt technology to increase operational efficiency.

Field Squared will support TRC's major client utility services projects, helping TRC to:

Increase scheduling efficiency via a centralized schedule view

Improve field data collection with Mobile Smart Forms, replacing disjointed tools

Empower field technicians to plan their day and capture inspection data with Field Squared's Mobile Application

Report on customer projects and leverage data to make informed business decisions

TRC has future plans to integrate client systems with Field Squared.

"It is exceptional to be a part of TRC's digital transformation. We are excited Field Squared was chosen as the automation engine behind the company's field service operations, and we are elated to welcome TRC as our customer," said Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO of Field Squared.

About Field Squared

Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.

